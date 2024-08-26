sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:06 IST, August 27th 2024

US Air Force Prepares Dispersed Bases in the Pacific as Conflict Brews with China

The U.S. Air Force is accelerating its strategy to establish a network of dispersed bases across the Pacific as part of the Agile Combat Employment concept.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
US Army
Collaboration with the Army is underway to develop mobile defense systems against ballistic and cruise missile threats. | Image: US Army
