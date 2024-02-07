Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 15:20 IST

US Congress Approves $3 Billion MQ-9B Predator Drone Deal With India

In a major diplomatic win, the US Congress approved a $3 billion MQ-9B Predator Drone Deal with India.

Digital Desk
MQ9 Reaper drone
MQ9 Reaper drone. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Washington: In a major diplomatic win, the US Congress approved a $3 billion MQ-9B Predator Drone Deal with India. As per the information obtained by the Republic, the deal that came through the US Department of State gave a green signal to the Manufacturer General Atomics to go ahead with the foreign military sale (FMS) after it got approved by the government body. The reaper drones are set to equip all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces. Previous reports indicate that India has expressed its intent to purchase 31 of these lethal Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles from the US.

Washington Shuns Rumours

As per prior reports, there were rumors spun by a media organisation that, due to a ‘particular' circumstance, the deal between India and the US for 31 Reapers worth three billion dollars was withheld.

However, the United States has not commented on such reports about a ‘hold’ on the sale of 31 armed drones to India under a $3 billion deal. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller mentioned that routine consultations with Congress are being done before the formal notification. The proposed deal, announced during Prime Minister Modi's visit, aims to enhance bilateral strategic technology and military cooperation, Miller added.

The sale involves High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs, with the Navy receiving 15 SeaGuardian drones and the Army and Air Force getting eight each of the land version, SkyGuardian.

Navy's Seaguardians

The Indian Navy currently operates two variants of the Sea Guardian drone, which are deployed from the INS Rajali Air Base in Tamil Nadu and are on lease from the United States. Recently, the Indian Navy employed these drones during the rescue of a hijacked Sri Lankan vessel. The Seaguardian has been hailed by the Naval Forces as a ‘Game Changer’ in the Indian Ocean Region and throughout the last couple of years have helped the Armed Forces to efficiently Monitor and conduct Intelligence , Surveillance and Reconnaissance based operations.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 10:51 IST

World NewsRepublic Digital
