Govt Approves Rs 52,000 Crore For Acquisition Of Anti-UAV, MRSAM And Jet Drones To Modernise Army, Navy And Air Force

New Delhi: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has given in-principle approval to a major tranche of military hardware worth around Rs 52,000 crore. The clearance was given the green light during a meeting held on Friday, focusing on strengthening India’s preparedness across the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The council granted acceptance of necessity to a range of proposals that span counter-drone technology, precision missiles, air defence systems and next-generation unmanned platforms. The experts asserted that the approvals proved the Narendra Modi government’s continued push to modernise the armed forces while also prioritising indigenous capabilities and cost-effective solutions.

According to the Defence Ministry, several of the systems cleared are directly linked to emerging threats such as drone incursions, precision strikes and electronic warfare. The move also covers testing infrastructure for naval propulsion, intended to support future shipbuilding and energy efficiency goals.

Boost For Indian Army’s Air Defence And Infantry

The DAC approved the procurement of 6 key systems for the Indian Army, including drones and missiles. The approved procurement included the Anti-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Electronic Warfare system named ‘AKASH TARANG’, the Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile, the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile weapon system, the Very Short Range Air Defence System, an Active Protection System for tanks and a Jet-Based Kamikaze Drone system.

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According to the ministry, AKASH TARANG will give Army formations strong protection against hostile drones. The MPATGM is expected to sharpen the infantry’s ability to deal with armoured threats on the battlefield. The MRSAM system will provide a medium-range shield against various stand-off aerial targets.

The V-SHORADS, fitted with multi-spectral sensors, has been cleared to improve resilience against counter-measures and increase effectiveness in low-altitude defence. The Active Protection System for tanks is intended to strengthen their survivability by intercepting incoming threats. Meanwhile, the Jet-Based Kamikaze drones are meant to deliver greater lethality with improved electronic warfare capability, while also being economical to operate.

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New Capabilities For Navy And Air Force

Further, the Defence Acquisition Council approved 3 proposals for the Navy, including the Multi Influence Ground Mine (MIGM), the Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial System (NSUAS) and the establishment of a Land-Based Testing Facility (LBTF) for an Electric Propulsion System (EPS). The MIGM is designed to restrict an adversary’s freedom of movement at sea. The NSUAS, equipped with advanced sensors, will enhance the Navy’s ability to monitor and respond in real time. The LBTF will cater to testing requirements for motors and propulsion systems for future naval platforms.

On the other hand, the DAC cleared the procurement of a Fixed-Wing Based High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (FW-HAPS) and other proposals for the Indian Air Force, the DAC cleared the procurement. The FW-HAPS will be used for persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as for telecommunications and remote sensing operations.