HAL to Deliver Tejas Mk-1A Fighter Jets to IAF by August-September 2026 As GE Engine Supply Stabilizes

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is rapidly advancing its flagship indigenous fighter jet project. Sharing critical updates during the Q4 FY26 Earnings Conference Call, HAL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi Kota revealed that the company has secured a major milestone in the Tejas program: the arrival of the sixth F-404 engine from GE Aerospace. This delivery injects fresh momentum into the aircraft's full-scale production and delivery timeline.

F-404 Engine Integration and Testing Underway

According to CMD Ravi Kota, HAL has officially received the sixth F-404 engine from GE. While several of these powerplants are currently undergoing rigorous testing, others have already moved into various stages of airframe integration.

The HAL chief noted that the entire F-404 engine pipeline is on track to stabilize by August or September 2026. This stabilization is expected to be a major turning point, streamlining the manufacturing schedule for the highly anticipated Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A.

Delivery Talks with Indian Air Force Set to Begin

With engine testing moving ahead smoothly, the state-run defense major is shifting focus to its next operational phase. Kota indicated that discussions with the Indian Air Force (IAF) will commence shortly to hammer out precise delivery schedules.

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Once the engine supply chain and integration program hit full stability, actual deliveries of the Tejas Mk1A fighter jets are expected to kick off. "Actual deliveries of the Tejas Mk1A aircraft will start by August or September 2026," Kota stated, expressing strong confidence in meeting the revised timeline.

Technical Refinements and Core Upgrades

This updated schedule offers a major boost to India's defense indigenization goals. Beyond standard engine integration, HAL is actively polishing the Tejas Mk1A platform. Kota emphasized that multiple technical and performance upgrades are still being executed, pushing the project steadily in a positive direction. These continuous refinements are designed to elevate the jet's overall combat capability, structural reliability, and mission readiness.

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The Tejas Mk1A is a significantly more lethal variant than the original Tejas Mk1. Key enhancements integrated into the new platform include:

Advanced Radar: Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar.

Electronic Warfare: Upgraded electronic warfare (EW) suites.

Weapons Capability: Beyond-Visual-Range (BVR) missile integration.

Operational Efficiency: Reduced maintenance overhead and higher fleet availability.