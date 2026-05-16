After PV Kulkarni, CBI Arrests Second NTA Insider in Major Breakthrough in NEET-2026 Paper Leak Case

New Delhi/Pune: In a major breakthrough in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior woman biology lecturer who served as an expert on the National Testing Agency (NTA) panel responsible for setting the question paper.

The arrested woman, identified as Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a Senior Botany Teacher from Pune, Maharashtra, becomes the second NTA panel member to be detained in the case. She was taken into custody in Delhi following intensive interrogation. This arrest comes a day after the CBI detained chemistry professor PV Kulkarni, described by the agency as the “kingpin” of the leak operation. Investigators suspect Mandhare was part of the same network that allegedly leaked portions of the Biology (Botany and Zoology) question paper.

According to the CBI, Mandhare had complete access to the Botany and Zoology sections of the NEET UG 2026 question paper. In April 2026, she allegedly collaborated with another accused, Manisha Waghmare (already arrested on May 14), to mobilise prospective candidates. She conducted special coaching classes at her Pune residence, where she dictated and explained specific questions from Botany and Zoology. Students were instructed to note them down in notebooks and mark them in their textbooks. A large number of these questions reportedly matched those that appeared in the actual examination held on May 3, 2026.

The CBI stated: “The interrogation of NEET paper leak mastermind P.V. Kulkarni has revealed that two more lecturers were involved in the conspiracy. The CBI is raiding locations in Pune and Latur to arrest them.”

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Manisha Mandhre worked at Pune’s Modern College. Manisha Mandhre has been working as a Biology teacher in Pune for the last 24 years.

Nivedita Ekbote, Principal of Modern College, confirmed that the college has nothing to do with the matter and that appropriate legal action will be taken.

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Nivedita Ekbote, Principal, Modern College, said, “She has been associated with us for 24 years. Her professional record is clean. She has been serving on the NTA panel for six years. However, since this entire matter falls under the purview of confidentiality, we were unaware of any details regarding it. She was working with us at the junior college level. To date, no investigative agency has contacted us. We will take whatever legal steps are appropriate.”

Manisha Waghmare and PV Kulkarni were brought to the Rouse Avenue Court. The Court has reserved the order on 14 days custody of both accussed, and will pronounce the order at 5 pm.

Financial Trail and Middlemen

The agency has also focused on three Maharashtra-based accused -- Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, and Manisha Waghmare -- suspected of procuring, distributing, and monetising the leaked material. A bank account opened in Manisha Waghmare’s name, which received lakhs of rupees from students, has been seized.

In the last 24 hours, the CBI conducted searches at six locations across the country and seized incriminating documents, laptops, bank statements, and mobile phones. Analysis of the seized material is underway.

Background of the Case

The CBI registered the case on May 12, 2026, following a complaint from the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. So far, nine accused have been arrested from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune, and Ahilyanagar. Five have been remanded to police custody, while others have been produced in court.

The probe has uncovered that the leakage primarily involved Chemistry and Biology papers, with insiders from the NTA panel allegedly collaborating with middlemen who organised paid coaching sessions for select students.

The CBI has indicated that more arrests are likely as it continues to examine the possible involvement of senior NTA officials and the full extent of the conspiracy.

The agency reiterated its commitment to a “comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation.”