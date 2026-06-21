Historic Tri-Commissioning: PM Modi Commissions Three Indigenous Naval Platforms In Kolkata

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commissioned three indigenously designed and built naval ships - INS Dunagiri, an advanced stealth frigate, INS Sanshodhak, a survey vessel (large) and INS Agray, an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft.

The induction of three indigenously built frontline platforms will augment the strength of the Indian Navy.

Designed by the India Navy's Warship Design Bureau as well as by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and constructed by GRSE, the vessels represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying, and anti-submarine warfare.

Together, they reflect the Navy's balanced approach to capability development, strengthening blue-water operations, enhancing maritime domain awareness, and securing coastal waters against evolving threats, a release said.

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Dunagiri, the fifth Project 17A stealth frigate, is equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, including BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile system, significantly enhancing the Navy's combat capability.

Sanshodhak, the fourth Survey Vessel (Large), is designed for coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys and collection of oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications, and is equipped with advanced survey systems including Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and Remotely Operated Vehicles.

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Agray, the fourth of the Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, is equipped with lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers, and shallow-water sonar systems to detect and engage underwater threats in littoral waters.

The three platforms demonstrate the growing maturity of India's indigenous shipbuilding ecosystem, with indigenous content exceeding 75 per cent, the release said.

Their construction involved extensive participation by Indian industry, including more than 200 MSMEs, and generated substantial direct and indirect employment.