IAF to Import 9 Retired Jaguar Fighter Jets From the UK to Keep Deep-Strike Fleet Flying

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to acquire nine retired Jaguar fighter jets from the United Kingdom. Instead of taking to the skies, these decommissioned aircraft will serve a critical purpose on the ground: acting as a vital source of spare parts and reusable sub-assemblies. This strategic move aims to keep India's aging deep-strike penetration fleet operational at a time when the force is grappling with a severe shortage of fighter squadrons. Currently, the IAF operates just 29 squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42, with Jaguars making up six of them.

A Proven Strategy for Fleet Survival

This isn't the first time India has turned to international allies to sustain its Jaguars. As the sole remaining operator of this 1980s-era aircraft, the IAF has previously acquired retired airframes from France, Oman, and the UK after they phased the platform out of service.

In 2018, France gifted 31 retired airframes, along with engines and spares, free of charge. Similarly, India and Oman finalized a deal to transfer over 20 retired Jaguars that were in relatively good condition with fewer flight hours. Once imported, these aircraft are cannibalized for critical components, including landing gears, hydraulics, avionics, and Rolls-Royce Adour engines, to overcome persistent supply shortages.

Upgrades and the Road to Retirement

Over the last ten years, half of India's Jaguar fleet underwent significant modernization, while the older, unimproved half was deemed unviable for further investment and will begin retiring in 2028. The upgraded variants, modified to the advanced DARIN-III standard, boast modern cockpits with state-of-the-art multi-function displays, advanced head-up displays, and a sophisticated radar system capable of electronic jamming, terrain mapping, and multi-target tracking.

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An earlier, multi-billion-dollar ambitious project to replace the aging Adour engines with Honeywell F-125N engines as part of the DARIN-III upgrade was ultimately abandoned due to prohibitive costs. Consequently, the upgraded Jaguars must remain operational well into the next decade to bridge critical capability gaps until next-generation platforms are formally inducted.

Securing these retired British airframes, alongside modern solutions like 3D printing—ensures a steady supply of components for the fleet, which is also currently facing a shortage of spares for its ejection seats.

