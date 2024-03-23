×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 21:27 IST

IAF Airlifts 328 People Stranded in Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh Amid Heavy Snowfall

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday airlifted as many as 328 people stranded at various places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh amid heavy snowfall.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Indian Air Force airlifts 328 people stranded in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh amid heavy snowfall
Indian Air Force airlifts 328 people stranded in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh amid heavy snowfall | Image:ANI
IAF Airlifts Stranded People in Jammu And Kashmir: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday airlifted as many as 328 people stranded at various places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh amid heavy snowfall in the region. An IAF official stated that a rescue operation was initiated with the help of IAF helicopters and 328 people stranded at various locations in the region were airlifted.

The official said that a total of 3,442 people have been airlifted so far under the 'Kargil courier' service by the IAF in coordination with the civil administration since its launch on January 22.

Heavy snowfall has led to the closure of the 434-km Srinagar-Leh National Highway.

"Two aircraft of Kargil courier airlifted 328 passengers on Saturday. While 144 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Kargil in three sorties of AN-32, 12 passengers were airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar," the official said.

Similarly, 164 passengers availed the service from Jammu to Kargil in three sorties and eight passengers from Kargil to Jammu, the official said. 
 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 21:27 IST

