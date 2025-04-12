IAF Can Now Drop ‘Gaurav’, LRGB Missile That Hits Targets from Over 100 km Away with Pinpoint Accuracy; Know All About

With ‘Gaurav’, IAF Can Hit Targets 100 km Away Without Entering Danger Zones | Image: Republic

The Indian Air Force is set to gain a major boost in its strike capability with the successful testing of ‘Gaurav’, a long-range glide bomb developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). What makes this weapon special is its ability to strike targets from over 100 kilometers away without the aircraft entering enemy air defence zones.

This powerful air-launched bomb was tested between April 8 and 10, 2025, from the Su-30MKI fighter jet. The release trials, which included multiple warhead configurations and live targets on an island, confirmed that ‘Gaurav’ can deliver high-precision strikes with remarkable accuracy.

What ‘Gaurav’ Can Do?

Strikes from a Safe Distance: With a range of over 100 km, the Gaurav bomb allows IAF jets to hit targets from far outside the reach of enemy missiles.

Highly Accurate: The weapon uses a smart hybrid navigation system that includes Inertial Navigation (INS) and GPS guidance, enabling pinpoint accuracy.

Flexible Use: It can be used in different mission scenarios, including destroying bunkers, runways, infrastructure, and command centers deep inside enemy territory.

Key Features of the ‘Gaurav’ Glide Bomb

Weight: Around 1,000 kg

Length: 4.027 meters

Wingspan: 3.4 meters with foldable wings

Navigation: Hybrid INS + GPS

Design: Low-drag body, tail fins for stability, aerodynamic nose

Compatible Aircraft: Su-30MKI and other multi-role fighter jets

Built in India, For India

The ‘Gaurav’ bomb is completely Made in India, developed by DRDO labs including:

Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad

Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune

Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur

The system was produced in collaboration with Adani Defence, Bharat Forge, and various MSMEs, underlining India's focus on self-reliant defence manufacturing.

Certification and quality checks were handled by the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA).

Why ‘Gaurav’ Is a Game-Changer for the Indian Air Force

‘Gaurav’ is part of a new generation of stand off weapons bombs designed to be launched from a significant distance, allowing fighter jets to strike high-value enemy targets without entering hostile airspace. This capability offers several strategic advantages in real combat situations. It enables the Indian Air Force to neutralize targets before the enemy can even detect the approaching aircraft, greatly reducing the risk to both pilots and aircraft. It also enhances the IAF’s ability to carry out deep-strike missions with greater flexibility and safety. The recent successful trials mark a major step toward the formal induction of ‘Gaurav’ into the IAF’s arsenal. In addition, the DRDO has developed a lighter variant called ‘Gautham’, weighing 550 kg, tailored for different operational needs. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended DRDO, the IAF, and Indian industry partners for this achievement, noting that the weapon will significantly strengthen India’s strike capabilities.

At a Glance: ‘Gaurav’ Glide Bomb

Type: Long-Range Glide Bomb (LRGB)

Weight: 1,000 kg

Range: Over 100 km

Navigation: INS + GPS

Launch Platform: Su-30MKI (Air-launched)

Status Trials: Successful; Induction in Process