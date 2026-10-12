IAF Chief AP Singh Takes Final Fighter Sortie In Indigenous Tejas At Tarang Shakti 2026

Jodhpur: Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Monday undertook his final sortie in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas during Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026, marking a significant moment in his distinguished career as a fighter pilot ahead of his retirement on October 31.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force described the sortie as a defining moment in a career shaped by a passion for flying and commitment to national service.

“A FINAL FIGHTER SORTIE. A LIFETIME OF PASSION. At the controls of the indigenous Tejas, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, takes to the skies for his last fighter sortie — a defining moment in a distinguished career shaped by an abiding passion for flying and an unwavering commitment to serving the Nation,” the IAF said.

According to the IAF, Singh flew alongside aircraft from friendly foreign countries and the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team during the multinational air combat exercise.

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The sortie reflected the Air Chief's approach to leadership and his continued association with flying, the IAF said, adding that his commitment to serving the country would continue beyond his flying career.

“As one chapter draws to a close, the passion remains undiminished. The skies may mark the end of a flying chapter, but the mission of service to the Nation continues. Once a fighter pilot. Always a fighter pilot,” the IAF said.

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Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 is being conducted at Air Force Station Jodhpur from September 26 to October 12, with the theme “Power in Partnership”. The multinational exercise brings together participating air forces to undertake joint training and aerial manoeuvres, showcasing operational capabilities and enhancing interoperability.

The development comes ahead of Singh's superannuation on October 31. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, currently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, has been appointed as the next Chief of the Air Staff in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, effective from the afternoon of October 31.

Earlier, on October 9, Singh highlighted the Indian Air Force's evolution into a major global air power during a seminar hosted by the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies in connection with the ongoing exercise and the force's 94th anniversary.

Recalling the IAF's beginnings in 1932 with just four Wapiti aircraft, he said the force had developed into one of the world's major air forces.