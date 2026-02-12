IAF Holds Final Dress Rehearsal at Assam’s Moran Emergency Landing Facility Ahead of PM Modi Visit

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force conducted the final dress rehearsal on Thursday morning at the newly developed emergency landing facility on the Moran bypass in Assam, marking the last phase of preparations ahead of its formal inauguration on February 14.

Final rehearsal at highway airstrip

The rehearsal began at 8:30 am at the 4.2-kilometre stretch of four-lane highway at Jatiyani on the Moran bypass in Dibrugarh district. The exercise forms part of the preparations for the official programme scheduled at the site later this week.

On Wednesday, several fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force successfully carried out trial landings on the highway airstrip for the first time. Following the earlier landing of a cargo aircraft, the Air Force has now commenced trial takeoffs and landings of various fighter jets at the newly constructed facility.

The highway stretch has been converted into an emergency landing facility, the first of its kind in the northeast region.

Traffic suspended, security tightened

Vehicular movement along the four-lane stretch has been suspended since February 6 to facilitate the ongoing trials and arrangements. The Air Force has set up a temporary operational base at the site.

Security has been significantly tightened in and around the airstrip. Entry to the designated 4.2-kilometre stretch has been strictly restricted, with the area secured ahead of the high-profile event.

Members of the public have been allowed to witness aircraft landings only from outside the designated fencing along the highway. Similar arrangements are expected to be in place on February 14, enabling people to view the prime minister’s landing from outside the secured perimeter.

Prime minister to inaugurate facility

The emergency landing facility will be formally inaugurated on February 14 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is scheduled to arrive in a special aircraft from the Chabua Air Force Station and land directly on the highway airstrip before inaugurating the facility.

The district administration, the Indian Air Force and other concerned departments are working in coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.