Uttarakhand Double Murder: Young Man, Woman Beaten to Death with Stones in Haldwani's Galla Mandi

New Delhi: A shocking case of double murder was reported in Uttarakhand's Haldwani as a young man and woman were found dead near Galla Mandi within the Haldwani Mandi complex on Thursday.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victims were allegedly killed by repeated blows with stones.

SP City Manoj Katyal stated that their heads were brutally crushed with stones, initially making identification impossible. However, they had recovered IDs from both and identified them as 19-year-old Lakshmi Pokhariya and 31-year-old Shubham Tamta.

A large police force, including SP City Manoj Katyal, CO Amit Kumar, and Inspector Vijay Mehta, was deployed at the scene for further investigation.

Advertisement

The forensic team has reached the spot, and police are scanning CCTV footage and questioning locals. The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.