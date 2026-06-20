Horrific CCTV Footage Shows Hanuman Temple Roof Collapsing Suddenly In Maharashtra, 40 Devotees Trapped
The roof of Trimurti Hanuman Temple in Maharashtra's Parbhani district collapsed suddenly on Saturday. As many as 40 devotees are reportedly trapped under the debris.
- India News
- 1 min read
Parbhani: The roof of Trimurti Hanuman Temple in Maharashtra's Parbhani district collapsed suddenly on Saturday. As many as 40 devotees are reportedly trapped under the debris. The horrific incident took place in Yashwadi, Manwat taluka.
A CCTV footage of the incident showed several people offering prayers unaware of the impending doom. The under-construction roof collapsed on them without any warning.
Rescue and relief operations are presently underway.
CCTV FOOTAGE
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.