Tokyo: India and Japan agreed to speed up work on UNICORN-related defence agreements, boost maritime security cooperation, and deepen joint defence manufacturing following their 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Tokyo.

Addressing a joint press briefing alongside External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the two sides reviewed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues under their Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

He noted that the talks build on the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation signed in August 2025 as both countries prepare to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2027.

"During today's discussions, we noted the progress of growing defence and security partnership between both the countries in line with the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation signed in August 2025," Singh said.

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Highlighting recent milestones in military ties, Singh pointed to fighter aircraft from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force taking part in the bilateral air exercise Veer Guardian 2026 in India for the first time, as well as the third India-Japan Defence Industry Forum held in Tokyo on October 13. He added that both sides also moved forward discussions on air and space domain awareness.

"We expressed satisfaction at the first-ever participation by Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighter aircraft during the Japan-India Air Force exercise Veer Guardian 2026 held in India. And we welcome the convening of the third India-Japan Defence Industry Forum in Tokyo on 13th October 2026.

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Discussions on ongoing cooperation in the air and space domain awareness were also progressed," Singh stated.

On maritime security, Singh said the two nations agreed to quickly turn their recent Memorandum of Arrangement into concrete action across domain awareness, search and rescue, and information sharing. They also want an early ship repair arrangement so each side can use the other's ship repair facilities, and plan to step up work on mine countermeasure capabilities.

"Taking forward the recently signed Memorandum of Arrangement on maritime security cooperation, we concurred on moving swiftly to realise concrete cooperation, including in the fields of maritime and air domain awareness, search and rescue, and information-sharing agreements," he said. "We affirmed the need for early conclusion of a maritime ship repair arrangement for reciprocal provision of ship repair facilities, and decided to enhance cooperation in mine countermeasure capabilities."

Singh also called for early completion of agreements tied to UNICORN, the bilateral stealth naval mast co-development effort, while pushing joint industrial production under "Design with Japan, Make in India" and faster work on niche, underwater, and missile technologies.



"We expressed our expectations for an early conclusion of the UNICORN-related agreements, and looked forward to further strengthening our defence industrial cooperation under the framework of 'Design with Japan, Make in India'," Singh said. "We agreed to accelerate cooperation in the area of niche, underwater, and missile technologies."

Beyond defence hardware and military ties, Singh said the ministers exchanged views on regional and global developments and agreed that disputes should be settled peacefully in line with international law.

"We had the opportunity today to share our views on important issues, regional and global, and concurred on the need for the peaceful resolution of disputes in consonance with international law," he said.