India Gets New Chief of Army Staff; General Dhiraj Seth Takes Charge From General Upendra Dwivedi

General Dhiraj Seth assumed charge as the 31st Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on Tuesday, succeeding General Upendra Dwivedi, who retired after completing his tenure as the head of the Indian Army.

The formal change of command took place this morning after General Upendra Dwivedi was presented a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi, on the occasion of relinquishing the appointment of Chief of the Army Staff.

Former COAS General Dwivedi also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, paying homage to the indomitable courage, unwavering valour and supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in service of the Nation.