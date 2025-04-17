India Powers Nepal Through the Night, Extends 600 MW Lifeline Amid Crisis

Kathmandu, Nepal - In a move that underscores both urgency and strategy, India has agreed to supply an additional 600 megawatts of electricity to Nepal—crucially extending the power window into the night hours. For a country grappling with severe winter shortages, this is no small gesture. For India, it’s yet another notch in its “Neighbourhood First” policy—an approach that leans more on action than talk when the region needs a steady hand.

The energy agreement, inked in late March, arrives as Nepal’s hydropower output dips during dry months. River-fed projects have run low, snowmelt hasn’t been kind, and Kathmandu’s grid has been forced into long, frustrating power cuts. The industrial sector, in particular, has borne the brunt—factories going dark for up to 12 hours a night, production lines idling, and local economies choking on uncertainty. India’s step-in, therefore, isn’t just a neighbourly courtesy. It’s an economic stabilizer for a partner in distress.

From Dusk Till Dawn, Power Flows to Kathmandu

The revamped deal reshapes Nepal’s daily power calendar. Where the previous supply ran from 6 am to 6 pm, it now includes a second shift—11 pm to 4 am—expanding the import window to 16 hours a day. That’s a critical difference when your turbines are dry and your factories are on pause. The bulk of this electricity is being routed through the Muzaffarpur-Dhalkebar line, while an additional 54 MW flows during daytime through the Tanakpur-Mahendranagar corridor—two lifelines that now carry more than just current; they carry intent.

What this means on the ground is that factories, especially in industrial belts like Birgunj and Hetauda, can now gear up for nighttime production without fear of blackouts. It’s a jolt of consistency in a season defined by power rationing. And with demand spikes expected to continue until monsoon-fed hydropower kicks in, India’s export cushion is more than welcome—it’s essential.

Not Just a Lifeline—A Long-Term Bet on Regional Power Play

This isn't a one-off goodwill gesture. India and Nepal have already signed a 25-year electricity trade pact—an ambitious commitment that will see Nepal exporting up to 10,000 MW of electricity to India in the next decade. That’s a future-looking agreement, turning Nepal from an energy borrower today into a green energy seller tomorrow. And for India, it’s a clever bet—securing clean hydropower imports down the line while helping Nepal bridge the gap for now.

There’s more on the drawing board. Both sides are moving to fast-track new cross-border transmission lines—linking grids, improving reliability, and creating what officials are calling a “regional energy corridor.” These projects, backed by India’s grid stability and investment muscle, aren’t just about Nepal. They’re a step towards broader power integration across the BBIN region (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal)—a vision long talked about, but now seeing cables, towers, and contracts backing it up.

India’s Power Diplomacy Gets a Shot of Relevance

For India, this latest supply boost is a textbook case of power diplomacy done right. It’s not about pushing influence—it’s about building trust through deliverables. Amid its own rising demand, India didn’t blink in diverting nighttime power to Nepal. That shows a level of strategic maturity—one that prioritizes stability in the region over short-term internal balancing acts.

More importantly, it positions India as a dependable energy partner in a region where electricity shortages have historically sparked tension. This is soft power with hardware—transmission lines, signed pacts, and a promise of 24/7 connectivity. And in South Asia’s cluttered strategic theatre, that matters.