Nepal Protests: Biggest Pro-Monarchy Uprising Sparks Violence in Kathmandu

A pro-monarchy protest in Nepal’s Baneshwor-Tinkune area escalated into violence, resulting in the deaths of two people, including a TV cameraman, and injuring 110 others. Protesters threw stones, attacked a political party office, set vehicles on fire, and looted shops, prompting a strong police response.

Following the clashes, the Kathmandu District Court ordered a five-day judicial remand for 41 individuals, including leaders of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), to investigate vandalism and public property damage.

The movement calling for the return of Nepal’s monarchy has been growing since February, after former King Gyanendra Shah’s Democracy Day speech, where he urged citizens to "take responsibility to protect the nation and restore unity." Since then, pro-monarchy supporters have held multiple rallies across Nepal, demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy, which was abolished in 2008.