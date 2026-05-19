'India Remains Committed to Strengthening Partnership': Rajnath Singh Holds Bilateral Talks With Vietnam

Hanoi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held bilateral talks with Vietnamese Defence Minister Phan Van Giang in Hanoi, with both sides reviewing defence cooperation and regional security amid growing strategic ties between India and Vietnam.

A ministerial-level bilateral meeting was held with Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang in Hanoi, as India and Vietnam reviewed expanding defence ties and regional security cooperation.

During the talks, Singh highlighted the historical foundations of the India-Vietnam relationship and underscored the significance of his visit coinciding with the 136th birth anniversary of former Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh.

"It is a privilege for me to be present in Vietnam for this important meeting. I feel particularly proud that our meeting is taking place on the occasion of the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh. He was a visionary leader who was held in high regard in India. His historic visit to India in 1958 laid a strong foundation for lasting relations between the two countries," Singh said.

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The Defence Minister also emphasised that the visit comes at a key moment in bilateral relations, marking ten years of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. "This is a milestone that reflects the depth, maturity, and strength of our bilateral relations. I am happy that during your recent visit to India, this has now been upgraded to an 'Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'," he stated.

Singh expressed confidence that the discussions in Hanoi would deepen military cooperation and expand strategic engagement between the two nations. "I am confident that our discussion today will further strengthen our defence cooperation and will also open new paths for cooperation in the years to come," he added.

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In a post on X, Singh said the meeting focused on expanding cooperation in maritime security, the defence industry, military training and regional stability. "Held a productive bilateral meeting with Gen. Phan Van Giang, Defence Minister of Vietnam. We reviewed the growing India-Vietnam defence partnership and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation in maritime security, defence industry, training and regional stability," Singh said.

He added, “India remains committed to strengthening its Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam.” During the visit, the two sides jointly inaugurated a Language Lab established at the Air Force Officers College in Vietnam and exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technology.

"Glad that both sides also exchanged an MoU in the field of AI and quantum technology, marking another important step in our Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Singh stated. Addressing the bilateral meeting, the Indian Defence Minister highlighted the historical depth of ties between the two nations.

"India and Vietnam have shared deep and cordial relations for a long time, based on a strong foundation of defence cooperation and mutual trust," he said. Singh also paid tribute to former Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh on his 136th birth anniversary, noting his importance in India-Vietnam relations.

"He was a visionary leader who was held in high regard in India. His historic visit to India in 1958 laid a strong foundation for lasting relations between the two countries," Singh said. The defence minister described his visit as significant because it coincides with the tenth anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. "It is a milestone that reflects the depth, maturity, and strength of our bilateral relations. I am glad that during your recent visit to India, it has now been upgraded to an 'Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'," he said.