'Want To Be Part Of Geography Or History?' Army Chief Roasts Pakistan On Harbouring Terrorists

New Delhi: Issuing a stern warning to Pakistan regarding cross-border terrorism, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi stated on Saturday that if Islamabad persists in harbouring terrorists and backing anti-India activities, it would face a critical choice "whether it wants to remain part of geography or become part of history."

The Army Chief’s remarks came in response to a question at Sena Samvad, a civil-military interaction, regarding how the military would react if the country were once again confronted with circumstances similar to those that prompted Operation Sindoor.

“If Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they must decide whether they want to be part of geography or history,” he said, as per news reports.

Despite their brevity, the Army Chief’s remarks served as a pointed strategic warning and highlighted India’s unyielding position on cross-border terrorism.

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These remarks coincide with the nation and its military celebrating the one-year anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor was a swift, tri-service military campaign launched by India in May 2025. Prompted by a deadly terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam, the precision operation successfully destroyed nine major cross-border terrorist launchpads, firmly reasserting India's zero-tolerance policy.