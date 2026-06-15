India's Strong Message From Odisha Coast: Made-In-India Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile Hits All Targets In Successful Flight Test

New Delhi: India’s defence capability got another boost on Monday as the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) carried out a successful flight trial of its Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM). The test was conducted on Monday from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, located off the coast of Odisha. According to the DRDO, every objective set for the mission was achieved, with data from tracking instruments installed at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur confirming the missile’s performance.

The trial was observed by senior officials from DRDO as well as representatives of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force (IAF), the two services that will be the primary users of the weapon system. The presence of the user services explained the importance of the test, which is touted to be another step forward in India’s push for self-reliance in advanced missile technology.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his congratulations to the DRDO team and to the industry partners who contributed to the project. He called the test a proud moment for the nation. Defence Secretary and Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman DRDO Rajesh Kumar Singh oversaw all activities during the launch and later praised every member involved for their dedication and precision.

Indigenous Design With Industry Partnership

According to information shared by the Defence Ministry and DRDO, the LRLACM has been developed entirely in India, with all its sub-systems created by various DRDO laboratories working alongside Indian industry partners. The Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) in Bengaluru acted as the nodal laboratory, coordinating the design and integration efforts. The successful flight showed the maturity of domestic expertise in cruise missile propulsion, guidance and control systems.

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The officials stated that the missile’s performance during the trial met the expectations set by designers and users. The tracking data captured by the range sensors validated the missile’s navigation accuracy and its ability to sustain flight over long distances, a critical requirement for a land-attack weapon.

Importance Of Successful Test For Armed Forces

As per the experts, the successful test holds strategic value for both the Navy and the Air Force, which require long-range strike options that can be launched from multiple platforms. A land attack cruise missile gives commanders the ability to engage distant targets with high precision while keeping launch platforms out of harm’s way. The involvement of user representatives at the test site reflects the close coordination between developers and the armed forces to ensure the system meets operational needs.

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Rajesh Kumar Singh, who monitored the launch activities, congratulated all team members for the smooth execution. “He congratulated all the team members involved in the successful flight-test,” DRDO said in its statement, acknowledging the collective effort behind the achievement.