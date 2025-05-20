Indian Air Force Responds With Resolve, Always: IAF Posts New Video Of Operation Sindoor

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday released a new video of Operation Sindoor with the caption: "Indian Air Force responds with resolve, always."

The video, posted on the IAF’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, showcased the wide range of weapons used in the successful execution of Operation Sindoor—particularly highlighting the precision of military strikes targeting military installations and terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Unseen, unstoppable, unmatched," read a caption in the video, emphasizing the IAF’s military might.

The video serves as proof of the IAF's firm resolve to confront the enemy following the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22, which killed 26 people.

The messages in the video align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to punish the culprits of the terror attack 'beyond imagination.'"

The video featured several glimpses of the IAF’s targeted strikes in Pakistan.

A patriotic song playing in the background declared that “war is the proof of the braveheart.”

The video concluded with the caption: "Touch the sky with glory."

Operation Sindoor Not Over Yet

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed that Operation Sindoor is still continuing.

Recently, in an official statement, the IAF revealed, “The Indian Air Force has effectively executed its task in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism.”

According to the IAF, the operations were conducted in a “deliberate and stealthy manner, in accordance with National Objectives.”

The IAF also emphasized that active monitoring, assessment, and maintaining a state of readiness are key parts of the operation.

Pak Air Bases Damaged By IAF

A day after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif admitted that India struck the Nur Khan Air Base, Pakistan gave further proof of the damage by issuing fresh tenders to repair military bases hit by the IAF during precision strikes under Operation Sindoor.

According to public records, between May 12 and May 14, Pakistan floated around five tenders for repair and maintenance work at key military and air bases in Rawalpindi, Risalpur, and Kallar Kahar — all of which were reportedly damaged during the IAF strikes. The tenders detail urgent repair work, indirectly confirming the scale of destruction caused by the Indian strikes under Operation Sindoor.

Justice Served: Indian Army's Video on Operation Sindoor

The Indian Army on Sunday released a video from Operation Sindoor, accompanied by the message: "Planned, trained & executed. Justice served."

The video, shared by the Western Command of the Indian Army on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, offers a glimpse into the efforts undertaken by the forces to carry out military operations against Pakistan.

The footage shows the Indian Army destroying Pakistani posts.

The audio message in the video states how the military strikes by the Indian side forced the enemy personnel to flee from their posts.

"Operation Sindoor was not only an action against Pakistan but a lesson it hadn’t learned in ages," the audio message declares.