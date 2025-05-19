Spy Suspect Jyoti Malhotra Linked to Man Seen Entering Pakistan Embassy with Cake? See Pictures

New Delhi: In the wake of heightened tensions following the recent conflict between India and Pakistan and the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, security agencies across India have intensified their vigilance against anti-social and suspicious activities. As part of these efforts, YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested on espionage charges for allegedly collaborating with Pakistani officials. Amid this, a photo is viral on social media that shows Malhotra with the same man who was spotted bringing a cake to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Man with Cake Seen Entering Pakistan High Commission After Attack

A video surfaced on social media showing a bearded man in a brown Pathani suit entering the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on April 24 just two days after the Pahalgam massacre.

He was seen carrying a cake and evaded questions from reporters about the purpose of his visit. His silence and timing have raised eyebrows amid growing suspicion about covert celebrations or meetings being held under diplomatic cover.

YouTuber Turned Suspect: ‘Travel With JO’ Under Scrutiny

Jyoti Malhotra, the woman behind the YouTube channel ‘Travel with JO’, was arrested for allegedly being in constant contact with Pakistani officials, including one Danish, posted at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

Officials suspect she was being groomed as a Pakistani intelligence asset, using her influencer status as a cover for covert activities.

According to police, Malhotra visited Pakistan at least twice in 2024 on what appeared to be

sponsored trips. During one of her visits, she allegedly met Pakistani officer Ahsan-ur-Rahim, and her communications reportedly included sensitive information.

Charged Under Espionage Laws and the Official Secrets Act

Malhotra has been booked under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 laws pertaining to the sharing of confidential information and aiding foreign entities.

She has been remanded to five days of police custody for interrogation and deeper investigation into her international connections.

‘She Was Being Groomed as a Long-Term Asset’

Hisar Superintendent of Police, Shashank Kumar Sawan, stated that Jyoti Malhotra had not only maintained contact with Pakistani officials but also with other Indian influencers, some of whom were also in touch with Pakistan Information Officers (PIOs).