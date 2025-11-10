RGFX-2025: Indian Armed Forces SuccessFully Execute Major Tri-Service Exercise

New Delhi: The Indian Armed Forces successfully conducted a major Tri-Service Exercise, RGFX-2025, from November 3 to 7, which included the diverse operational theatres of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and the North Arabian Sea. This complex operational validation, which included over 30,000 personnel, showcased a new level of military unity and multi-domain warfare capability.

The exercise involved operations across land, sea, and air, reinforcing the nation’s defence preparedness on its western coast. The Indian Navy deployed a force of 20-25 surface and subsurface assets, including platforms crucial for projecting power ashore.

The Indian Air Force contributed over 40 aircraft, supported by associated ground-based assets, to ensure air superiority and close air support throughout the extensive area of operation. Simultaneously, the Indian Army mobilised over 30,000 personnel and equipment, integrating deep-strike and defensive formations across the desert sectors.

The major highlight of the excercise was the efficient utilization of made in India weapon systems by the tri-services, demonstrating the idea of 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance). The drills primarily aimed to test and confirm the standard procedures for working together on missions, which involved complex situations such as beach landings and combined electronic and cyber warfare efforts.

Furthermore, the exercise significantly enhanced inter-agency coordination with the active participation of the Indian Coast Guard, BSF, and other central agencies. This approach represents the guiding mantra of 'Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation' (JAI), highlighting the Indian Armed Forces’ resolve to operate as a fully integrated and future-ready force capable of winning wars in a multi-domain environment.