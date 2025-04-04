₹12,201 Crore Pumped into Indian Coast Guard as Coastal Security SOPs Tightened; Fishermen Turn Informants

. With aggressive surveillance and a watertight security network, the ICG has sent a clear message—trespass into Indian waters, and you will be caught. | Image: Indian Coast Guard

New Delhi, India - The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has ramped up its security game along India’s coastline, leaving little room for any misadventure at sea. On any given day, 18-20 ships, 30-35 crafts, and 10-12 aircraft are out on surveillance duty, scanning the waters for any suspicious activity. Their eyes are locked on Offshore Development Areas (ODA) and the strategically significant island groups of Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep. The goal is simple—maritime law enforcement without compromise.

Surveillance is not just about patrolling; it’s about action. In the last decade, the ICG has carried out a staggering 3,00,296 boarding operations—boarding vessels, checking documents, and making sure no one sneaks through. They’ve conducted 153 coastal security exercises, 451 major operations, and 458 security drills, all aimed at keeping intruders in check. In addition, 3,645 joint coastal patrol sorties with other security agencies have ensured that India’s coastline remains a hard target for those looking to exploit it.

Seizing Boats, Busting Criminals: The ICG Means Business

In the last 10 years, the Coast Guard has intercepted and seized 179 boats involved in illegal activities. Whether it was poaching, narcotics smuggling, or sneaking in illegal immigrants, these boats were stopped in their tracks. The numbers tell the story—1,683 personnel have been arrested for crossing into Indian waters illegally, proving that India is no soft spot for maritime lawbreakers.

Money is flowing into India’s coastal security infrastructure like never before. The government has allocated ₹12,201 crore for acquiring new ships and aircraft, ensuring the ICG remains battle-ready for any threat. Additionally, ₹1,583.8 crore has been spent on expanding the Coastal Surveillance Network (CSN), a digital watchtower that gives the ICG an upper hand in spotting and responding to threats at sea.

From Busting Smugglers to Rescuing Fishermen—ICG Covers it All

While enforcement is a priority, the Coast Guard is also a first responder for anyone in distress at sea. Whether it’s a capsized boat or a stranded fisherman, the ICG plays a crucial role in search and rescue. But when it comes to illegal activities—smuggling, poaching, or unauthorized movements in India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)—the gloves come off. The ICG collaborates with the Navy, Customs, Fisheries, and state police forces, ensuring a watertight security network across maritime zones.

If war breaks out, the ICG is ready to back the Navy. In times of war or national emergencies, the ICG transitions from peacetime policing to frontline support for the Navy. Its responsibilities extend to naval control of shipping, harbour security, and defending critical maritime installations, including offshore oil rigs and key ports. The seamless coordination between the ICG and the Navy ensures that India’s maritime defences remain impenetrable.

Standard procedures are in place, and coastal states are on high alert

To prevent any lapses, the ICG has drafted Coastal Security Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all coastal states and union territories. These SOPs outline clear responsibilities for different agencies, ensuring rapid response to any threat. Additionally, community engagement remains a priority, with fishermen being roped in as the first line of defence. Through regular interaction programs, the ICG has built a network of informants along the coast who report suspicious movements. A dedicated toll-free number, 1554, has also been set up for swift reporting of any threats at sea.

In a world where maritime threats are constantly evolving, the ICG’s aggressive surveillance and enforcement measures ensure that India’s coastal borders remain secure. The numbers speak for themselves—years of strategic planning, massive funding, and relentless action have made India’s waters a no-go zone for criminals and infiltrators. The ICG isn’t just patrolling; it’s making a statement—step into Indian waters illegally, and you will be caught.