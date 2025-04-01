₹23,622 Crore Worth of Military Hardware Sold to 80 Nations amid India’s Arms Exports Boom

New Delhi, India - India’s defence exports have reached an all-time high of ₹23,622 crore (approximately $2.76 billion) in the financial year 2024-25, reflecting a sharp rise in global demand for indigenous military hardware. The record figure marks an increase of ₹2,539 crore or 12.04% over the previous fiscal year, further solidifying India’s position as a growing player in the global defence supply chain.

The growth has been driven by a significant rise in exports from Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), which saw a staggering 42.85% increase in shipments compared to the last financial year. The private sector contributed ₹15,233 crore, maintaining its dominant share, while DPSUs accounted for ₹8,389 crore—up from ₹5,874 crore in FY 2023-24. The data underscores the expanding global footprint of Indian defence manufacturers and the increasing acceptance of Indian-made military hardware by foreign nations.

Rajnath Singh Hails Achievement, Sets Higher Goals

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the milestone in a post on X, emphasizing that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, is steadily advancing towards its ambitious goal of ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029. He congratulated all stakeholders involved, attributing the growth to the country’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing and proactive government policies.

India’s transformation from a historically import-dependent military power to an exporter of high-tech weaponry has been one of the defining shifts in its defence strategy. Over the past year, Indian firms have exported a wide range of military hardware, including ammunition, arms, sub-systems, and critical components, to around 80 countries. The increase in exports signals growing international trust in India’s defence manufacturing capabilities, a sector that was once heavily reliant on foreign suppliers.

Expanding Industry and Export Reforms Fuel Growth

The robust growth in exports is also linked to an increasing number of defence exporters and an accelerated clearance process for shipments. The Department of Defence Production (DDP) issued 1,762 export authorisations in FY 2024-25, up from 1,507 in the previous year—a 16.92% rise. The number of exporters also saw a 17.4% growth, indicating a widening base of Indian firms contributing to the global arms market.

Policy reforms implemented by the government in recent years have played a crucial role in driving this momentum. The simplification of the industrial licensing process, removal of certain parts and components from licensing requirements, and extension of the validity period for manufacturing licenses have all contributed to easing export restrictions. Additionally, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for granting export authorisation was further streamlined last year to facilitate faster approvals and encourage more defence firms to tap into foreign markets.

India’s Rise as a Defence Exporter Amid Global Demand

India’s rise as a defence exporter comes at a time when global demand for military equipment is on the rise due to heightened geopolitical tensions. The surge in exports suggests that Indian-made defence products are becoming increasingly competitive in the international market, challenging traditional arms suppliers.

The government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives have been instrumental in driving this shift, encouraging domestic production and reducing reliance on foreign arms manufacturers. From fighter jet components to missile systems, India’s defence exports now span a diverse range of products catering to a variety of military needs.

While India’s defence exports are still a fraction of the global arms trade, the steady rise in figures suggests a long-term shift in its strategic outlook. With continued policy support and technological advancements, India appears poised to further expand its role in the international defence market, bringing it closer to achieving its ambitious ₹50,000 crore target in the next five years.