Published 17:46 IST, September 3rd 2024

DAC’s Massive ₹1.45 Lakh Crore Approval for New Tanks, Advanced Combat Vehicles and Next-gen Boats

On September 3, 2024, the Defence Acquisition Council approved Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for ten major capital acquisition proposals totaling ₹1,44,716 cr.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
DAC Approval
The modernization efforts align with the GSPS 2032 framework, focusing on enhancing indigenous capabilities and operational effectiveness. | Image: Republic
