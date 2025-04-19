DRDO Unveils New 6.8mm Rifle, Eyes Replacement for INSAS Amid Ak-203 Programme Delays

The calibre choice aims to strike a balance between the lower recoil of 5.56mm and the higher stopping power of 7.62mm. | Image: Twitter- Kunal Biswas/@Kunal_Biswas707

New Delhi, India - In early 2025, India's premier defence research body DRDO quietly pulled the wraps off a new prototype assault rifle chambered in 6.8x43mm, signaling a major pushback against India’s longstanding reliance on imported small arms. Developed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) in Pune, the new rifle is aimed squarely at the void left by the imported SIG716 and the sluggish AK-203 programme.

This new prototype comes with a 30-round polymer magazine reinforced with metal and features a collapsible telescopic stock—design cues clearly intended for modularity and rugged use. While the platform hasn’t yet been publicised with flamboyance, its timing and calibre choice say plenty. Positioned between the 5.56mm INSAS and the 7.62mm SIG716, the 6.8mm weapon could offer Indian soldiers better-stopping power with reduced recoil and manageable weight.

Indian Army's Hunt for a Middleweight Rifle Now Has a Native Contender

This isn’t DRDO’s first tryst with the 6.8mm cartridge. Back in 2013-14, ARDE pitched a Multi Calibre Individual Weapon System (MCIWS) that could fire 5.56mm, 7.62mm, and 6.8mm rounds using a modular barrel-and-magazine swap system. The Army, unconvinced by the design, rejected the platform. But DRDO quietly kept the 6.8x43mm cartridge listed in its R&D ecosystem.

Then in 2019, DRDO officials were spotted holding exploratory talks with U.S.-based Textron Systems to explore 6.8mm cartridge co-development under the Indo-U.S. Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI). Around the same time, the U.S. Army began moving away from the 5.56mm round in favour of the 6.8mm under its Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) programme. That timing wasn’t lost on DRDO. Fast forward to 2025, and the Indian prototype is no longer a multi-calibre experiment—it’s a focused, dedicated 6.8x43mm weapon.

Rifle Designed for Mountain, Urban, And Jungle Warfare

The Indian Army today fields three separate calibres across its inventory: 5.56mm INSAS, 7.62x51mm SIG716, and older 7.62x39mm AK variants. The SIG716 rifles, procured from SIG Sauer under an emergency route in 2019, were earmarked for frontline counterterror operations—especially in Kashmir. Meanwhile, the Indo-Russian AK-203 deal has stalled more times than a rusted bolt carrier.

Assam Rifles troops with the Ak-203 rifles. | @BSF_India

Into this chaos steps the DRDO 6.8mm rifle, which may offer a Goldilocks solution. It’s lighter than the 7.62x51mm SIG but hits harder than the 5.56mm INSAS. The design prioritises reliability, drawing from DRDO’s INSAS and Ugram platforms, and is built for use in high-altitude, desert, and close-quarters combat environments.

Indigenous Push Gains Traction Amid Global Shift To Intermediate Calibres

Strategically, this rifle is more than a new piece of kit—it’s an assertion of indigenous competence. With the AK-203 project entangled in delays linked to Russia-Ukraine disruptions, DRDO’s offering is an all-Indian alternative that doesn’t need foreign licenses, joint ventures, or imported spares. This weapon, if cleared for induction, could be produced entirely within India—offering the Army something the AK-203 cannot: autonomy.

The choice of calibre also isn’t random. As militaries worldwide look to intermediate calibres that deliver high velocity, flatter trajectories, and better armour penetration, the 6.8mm round is becoming the new sweet spot. DRDO’s decision to go down this path now places India in sync with evolving global standards—particularly the U.S. Army’s next-gen rifle projects.

Trials Ahead, Logistical Hurdles Loom, But DRDORemains Confident

The real test lies ahead. The 6.8mm prototype will now have to prove itself through rigorous evaluations in conditions ranging from sub-zero Ladakh to scorching Rajasthan. Reliability, recoil management, and barrel life will be scrutinised. If it clears those hurdles, a fresh challenge awaits—scaling up ammunition production. India currently doesn’t have existing facilities producing 6.8x43mm cartridges at scale. Creating those would be costly and logistically intense.

Moreover, the rifle will need to overcome institutional inertia. The SIG716 is already in field use. Army personnel are familiar with its performance and its maintenance ecosystem. The AK-203, while troubled, remains a politically loaded project with significant investment and strategic expectations.

What happens next depends on field trials, political will, and logistical foresight. But one thing is certain—India now has a homegrown contender in the fight for the soldier’s primary weapon. DRDO, after years in the shadow of imports, has stepped back into the small arms game—and this time, it’s chambered in 6.8.