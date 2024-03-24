×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

First Colours of Holi Dedicated to Soldiers: Rajnath Singh Tells Armed Forces in Leh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was to celebrate Holi with the armed forces personnel in Siachen marked the festival of colours in Leh instead

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Ladakh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrates #Holi with Armed Forces Personnel, at Leh Military Station
Ladakh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrates #Holi with Armed Forces Personnel, at Leh Military Station | Image:ANI
Leh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was to celebrate Holi with the armed forces personnel in Siachen, the world's highest battleground, on Sunday, marked the festival of colours in Leh instead owing to the prevailing weather conditions in Siachen.

Rajnath Singh greeted the soldiers at Leh Military Station with gulal tikas and exchanged sweets to mark the festivities.  

Addressing the soldiers at the Leh Military Station, Rajnath Singh said, “I could not go to Siachen, but I send my wishes to the soldiers there. I hope to visit Siachen and celebrate the festival with our soldiers there.”

“You serve the nation in extreme circumstances. You stand tall, fighting all adverse situations. First colours of Holi should be dedicated to our soldiers. I decided to offer Holi sweets to soldiers first,” he added.

“Steps have been taken to make the defence forces strong and independent. Our defence forces are very confident today. Serving the nation is no ordinary task. Citizens get to celebrate Holi because of our soldiers. Soldiers are no less than a saviour. My best wishes to you & your family on Holi,” he further shared.

Published March 24th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

