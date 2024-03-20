How Captain R Harshan’s last stand made him the youngest ever recipient of Ashok Chakra

Advertisement

New Delhi: The valorous tale of Captain R Harshan, a true son of India, continues to inspire generations, immortalizing his legacy of courage, leadership, and sacrifice. Born on April 15, 1980, in Manacaud, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, to K Radhakrishnan Nair and Chitrambika, Harshan's journey from a spirited schoolboy to a gallant soldier is etched in the annals of the Indian military’s special forces.

Harshan's formative years at Sainik School Kazhakootam laid the foundation for his illustrious career. A prodigious talent, he excelled in academics, sports, and extracurricular pursuits. Renowned for his leadership qualities, he captained both the Volleyball and Basketball teams, leaving an indelible mark on the school's sporting legacy. As a young boy, Harshan’s portrayal of 'Brutus' in Julius Caesar earned him admiration from peers and mentors alike. Recognized as the epitome of excellence, he was bestowed with the coveted title of School Captain and the 'Best All-Round Cadet' award, a testament to his multifaceted talents.

Fulfilling the dream: A journey to glory

Captain Harshan R

Ashoka Chakra

2 Para (SF)

20 Mar 2007



Captain Harshan R displayed unparalleled gallantry & Valour in the face of the enemy. Awarded #AshokaChakra (Posthumous).



We pay our tribute!

Harshan's aspirations to serve the nation led him to the hallowed grounds of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Military Academy (IMA). Commissioned into the esteemed 'Red Devils', the 2nd Battalion of the Parachute Regiment, he embodied the spirit of a true paratrooper. His exemplary performance during probation earned him accolades, propelling him to undergo specialized weapons training in Israel, a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence.

Baramulla Operation: A fight till the last breath

The defining moment of Captain Harshan's illustrious career came during the Baramulla Operation on 20th March 2007. Deployed to the volatile region of Kashmir, Harshan's unit received intelligence about the presence of terrorists in a remote village. Leading from the front, he orchestrated a daring operation to flush out the insurgents. In a display of unmatched valour, Harshan engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle, eliminating their leader despite sustaining critical injuries. Undeterred by his wounds, he continued to fight, relentlessly pursuing the enemy until his last breath. Harshan's selfless sacrifice epitomized the essence of military leadership, inspiring his comrades to victory.

Captain R Harshan's mother recieving the Ashoka Chakra. | Credit- Honourpoint

For his extraordinary courage, unwavering determination, and supreme sacrifice, Captain R Harshan was posthumously conferred with the nation's highest peacetime gallantry award, the Ashok Chakra. At the tender age of 27, he became the youngest recipient of this prestigious honour in Indian military history, a testament to his unparalleled bravery and dedication to duty.

In commemorating Captain R Harshan's indomitable spirit and sacrifice, we pay homage to a true hero whose valour continues to resonate across the nation. His legacy serves as a beacon of inspiration for future generations, reminding us of the immeasurable debt we owe to those who lay down their lives in the service of the motherland. Though gone, Captain Harshan's courage and selflessness will forever remain etched in the hearts of a grateful nation.