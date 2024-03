An Indian Air Force C-17 airdropped an ADRDE developed Type V Platform (24 ft), for the first time. T | Image: Indian Air Force

New Delhi: Indian Air Force's AN-32 aircraft were deployed to airlift "critical casualties" from Leh to Chandigarh recently, officials said on Tuesday. The airlift was done as part of ‘Operation Sadbhavna’.

The IAF also posted photos of an AN-32 aircraft on X.

As part of Op #Sadbhavana, #IAF An-32 aircraft were deployed to airlift critical casualties from Leh to Chandigarh recently.



With roads closed due to snow and weather, the IAF remains one of the only lifelines for our citizens from #Ladakh and its surrounding remote areas.… pic.twitter.com/jKjjCj98Xk — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 19, 2024

“With roads closed due to snow and weather, the IAF remains one of the only lifelines for our citizens from #Ladakh and its surrounding remote areas. @hqwaciaf @OfficeOfLGJandK #HarKaamDeshKeNaam," it said.

The senior IAF official said the number of aircraft were used as per requirements.