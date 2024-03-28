×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

IAF Chief VR Chaudhari Expounds on Balakot-like Air Operations in Future Conflicts

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief VR Chaudhari delivered a keynote address highlighting the significance of operations like the Balakot airstrike.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Balakot Air Strike
Representational | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief VR Chaudhari delivered a keynote address at the 15th Jumbo Majumdar International Seminar on Aerospace Power in Future Conflicts in New Delhi. He emphasized the significance of operations akin to Balakot in showcasing the efficacy of aerospace power beyond enemy lines. 

The 2019 Balakot airstrike represents a pivotal event in the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed nations with a turbulent history of conflict. This airstrike, conducted on February 26, 2019, saw Indian warplanes penetrate Pakistani airspace and release bombs in the vicinity of Balakot, situated in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.  

Advertisement

The Indian military characterized the airstrike as a preemptive measure aimed at a purported terrorist training camp, claiming it resulted in the elimination of a significant number of terrorists. The day after the Indian airstrike, Pakistan retaliated with its own airstrikes, escalating tensions further. This retaliation resulted in the downing of an Indian warplane and the subsequent capture of its pilot by the Pakistani military. The pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was held in Pakistan for several days before being released by Pakistan out of fear of an Indian retaliation. The Balakot airstrike and its aftermath underscored the delicate balance of power in the region and the potential consequences of military actions between two nuclear-armed adversaries.  

Future of warfare to embrace technological advancements 

Chaudhari further elaborated on the importance of forums like the seminar in fostering a deeper understanding of air power application in modern battlespaces. "Ongoing conflicts across the globe have brought out significant lessons for nations in general and air power in particular," Chaudhari remarked.

Credit- Indian Air Force

The IAF Chief emphasized that aerospace power will remain vital to the conduct of all military operations in the future of warfare. "The future of warfare will always be a complex tapestry woven with evolving technologies, shifting alliances, and the ever-present threat of conflict," he stated. Discussing the characteristics of future conflicts, Chaudhari highlighted the blend of simultaneous application of kinetic and non-kinetic forces, high levels of battlespace transparency, and multi-domain operations. He stressed the need for reimagining conventional warfighting strategies to adapt to these evolving dynamics. 

Advertisement

Militarization and weaponization of space 

Chaudhari reflected on the historical significance of aerial superiority, depicting it as a symbol of national strength and a catalyst for peace and cooperation. He noted how the contest for aerial dominance has shaped the destinies of nations and influenced the outcomes of conflicts throughout history. 

Advertisement

The IAF Chief also addressed the militarization and weaponization of space, emphasizing the critical role of space-based assets in modern military operations. He underscored the need for enhanced capabilities in communication, navigation, and surveillance to ensure the survivability of modern military forces. 

In discussing the evolution of air power, Chaudhari emphasized the importance of manned and unmanned teaming. He advocated for a balanced approach, highlighting the significance of initiatives like the CATS program in realizing this capability. 

Advertisement

Chaudhari concluded by emphasizing adaptability, innovation, and collaboration as key to meeting emerging challenges on the battlefield. His address resonated with the theme of leveraging aerospace power in future conflicts, highlighting the need for nations to stay ahead in the ever-changing landscape of modern warfare. 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Beans

Green Beans in India

a few seconds ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

a few seconds ago
Govinda with CM Eknath Shinde after joining Shiv Sena

Govinda Joins Shiv Sena

3 minutes ago
Wipro

Wipro partners with IISc

3 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate clarification

Kangana Ranaut Row

4 minutes ago
October sees 45% fiscal deficit

Fiscal deficit hits 86.5%

6 minutes ago
vk saxena

Kangana Ranaut

8 minutes ago
Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: First Visual Emerges | WATCH

India News LIVE:

8 minutes ago
US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

US After India Summons

9 minutes ago
Pakistan Supreme Court

Pak SC May 9 Trials

10 minutes ago
AR Rahman, Ram Charan

RC 16 Update

12 minutes ago
Dana White and Joe Rogan

Dana White and Joe Rogan

12 minutes ago
File Photo of PM Narendra Modi

Modi

14 minutes ago
Elon Musk X lawsuit

Elon Musk

14 minutes ago
Using smartphone

Smartphone market to rise

17 minutes ago
Five Animals With Amazing Camouflaging Abilities

Camouflaging Animals

19 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

HUGE SETBACK for MI

20 minutes ago
India Registers stern objection to US remarks on Kejriwal

India Retorts to US

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  3. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo