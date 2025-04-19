Indian Army Acquires Nine More DRDO Anti-Drone Systems to Tackle Rising Drone Threats from Bangladesh

New Delhi, India - The Indian Army is ramping up its efforts to tackle the rising drone threat from across the Pakistan border with the acquisition of nine more laser-based anti-drone systems. The Defence Ministry has fast-tracked the procurement under emergency powers, adding to the seven systems already in place. These Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), are proving crucial in curbing the growing use of drones for surveillance, smuggling weapons, and narcotics across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

Counter-Drone Efforts Intensify Amid Increasing Drone Infiltration

The new systems are being introduced as part of the Army’s broader counter-terror and counter-infiltration strategy, especially aimed at Jammu and Kashmir. With drones, many of them of Chinese origin, increasingly being used to carry out surveillance and illegal activities, India’s military is under pressure to find more efficient ways to deal with these small, but dangerous, aerial threats. The addition of nine more systems comes as part of a Defence Ministry-approved emergency procurement, which officials say is aimed at strengthening the Army’s defences in the region.

These laser-based anti-drone systems are already showing results. Recently, one of the DRDO-developed systems successfully brought down a Pakistani drone in the 16 Corps area, which falls under the Army’s responsibility in Jammu. The drone, which was spotted flying from Pakistan’s side, was swiftly neutralised by Army Air Defence units deployed south of the Pir Panjal ranges in Jammu, officials said. The laser systems, armed with a 2-kilowatt laser beam, have proven effective at a range of up to 1,000 metres, ensuring drones are incapacitated before they can pose a serious threat.

India’s Counter-Drone Arsenal Set to Expand Further

In addition to these 2-kilowatt laser-based systems, India is also working on a more advanced 30-kilowatt version. This next-generation system will be capable of taking down larger drones, aircraft, and even cruise missiles, adding another layer to the country’s already formidable air defence setup. Expected to be ready for deployment within two years, this advanced counter-drone tech is expected to raise India’s anti-aircraft capabilities to a whole new level, reinforcing the nation’s defence against aerial threats.

The development of such advanced technologies positions India among a select group of nations leading the way in laser-based air defence. With rising drone threats globally, India’s expertise in this area is quickly becoming a benchmark for other countries, highlighting its growing role in global security innovation.

Laser Systems as Key to Modern Defence Operations

These systems not only represent a technological leap but also reflect India’s growing ability to respond to modern security challenges. The evolving nature of warfare, with an increasing reliance on drones for surveillance and attacks, requires new tools. India’s response, developing homegrown laser systems, is a testament to its commitment to staying ahead of emerging threats. While the 2-kilowatt systems are currently operational, the upcoming 30-kilowatt systems will likely become a game-changer, offering expanded operational ranges and a more powerful response to large-scale drone threats.

As drones increasingly become part of modern warfare, India’s proactive approach to neutralizing these threats is clear. Whether used for smuggling or surveillance, drones present a growing security challenge, especially along the western border. However the Indian Army is fighting back with homegrown solutions that are proving highly effective in neutralizing these threats. With further advancements in counter-drone technology, India is positioning itself as a leader in this space.