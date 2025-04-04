Indian Army Puts ‘Chicken’s Neck Corridor’ Under Lock and Key Amid Growing Bangladesh-China Proximity

New Delhi, India - In a clear and calculated move, India has doubled down on its military defences in the Siliguri Corridor, putting to rest the old notion of it being a ‘choke point’ and turning it into a heavily fortified zone. The Indian Army, Air Force, and strategic command units have rolled out Rafale jets, BrahMos missiles, and top-tier air defence systems into the region, sending an unmistakable message: no one, neither Beijing nor Islamabad, should dare to think of this corridor as India’s weak link.

This sharp escalation comes on the back of Bangladesh’s growing tilt towards China, particularly its push for new economic and infrastructure investments from Beijing. New Delhi, well aware of China’s habit of using money to buy influence, isn’t taking any chances. The Indian military’s recent actions show that the days of reacting late to Chinese encroachments—like what happened in Doklam—are over. This time, India is not waiting for the crisis to hit. It’s preparing well in advance.

Bangladesh cosies up to China; India tightens the belt around Siliguri.

Diplomatic ripples turned into full-blown strategic alarms after Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus actively sought Chinese investments and hinted at deeper cooperation with Beijing. At the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand, Yunus was seen engaging in diplomatic pleasantries with PM Narendra Modi, but the writing on the wall was clear: Dhaka is looking both ways, and India cannot afford to be complacent.

President Xi Jinping and his delegation attend a meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on July 10, 2024, before Hasina fled the nation. | AP

Historically, Bangladesh has maintained a delicate balance in its relationships with India and China. However, its recent economic engagements with Beijing and murmurs about potential collaborations on infrastructure projects have raised concerns in New Delhi. India has repeatedly rejected China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), recognizing it as a strategic Trojan Horse. But if Bangladesh chooses to play host to Chinese interests in India’s backyard, the security calculus changes drastically.

Siliguri Corridor: From ‘Soft Target’ to ‘Hard Defence Zone’

For decades, the Siliguri Corridor—often called the ‘Chicken’s Neck’—was seen as India’s Achilles’ heel, a narrow 20-22 km strip of land in West Bengal that connects the northeast to the rest of India. The fear was always that a well-coordinated enemy move, particularly from China via Doklam, could cut the northeast off from mainland India.

However, India’s military leadership is flipping this narrative on its head. Instead of viewing Siliguri as a weak spot, it is now being reinforced as a military stronghold. The corridor is boxed in by Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and China, but with India’s new multi-layered defence architecture, any enemy advance would be a death trap.

Brahmastra Corps Leads the Charge

At the heart of this transformation is the XVII Corps, also known as the ‘Brahmastra Corps’—India’s first dedicated mountain strike force, headquartered in Panagarh, West Bengal. Raised to act as both a quick-reaction unit and a counter-offensive force against China along the LAC, the XVII Corps was envisioned as a full-fledged strike corps with two infantry divisions, independent armoured brigades, and specialized air defence and aviation units.

Though financial constraints slowed its expansion, the corps is still a formidable offensive weapon. Now, with Rafales stationed in the east, BrahMos missile batteries ready for instant deployment, and S-400 missile shields covering the skies, the so-called ‘Chicken’s Neck’ is anything but weak.

Trishakti Corps Keeps the Powder Dry

Another crucial player in the Siliguri defence matrix is the Trishakti Corps, headquartered in Sukna. Known for its T-90 tank regiments, elite infantry units, and extensive artillery, the Trishakti Corps regularly conducts high-intensity combat drills in the region.

Troops from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and ITBP during joint drills and rehearsals, November, 2024. | Eastern Command

The army has also intensified live-fire exercises, where tanks, rocket artillery, and mechanized infantry simulate real combat conditions. These war games send a stark message to adversaries: Siliguri is not a vulnerability; it’s a heavily armed fortress ready to obliterate any incursion.

China’s Playbook: Encircle and Influence

India’s swift military buildup is not just about defending against a direct Chinese invasion—it’s also about breaking China’s creeping influence in the region.

Beijing’s well-documented strategy is to surround India with economic dependencies and use them as leverage. Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan, and now Bangladesh—China’s investments come with strategic strings attached. While New Delhi has traditionally engaged in soft diplomacy, the Siliguri buildup signals a tougher approach—if economic persuasion doesn’t work, military deterrence will.

Although China is the primary concern, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have a long history of mischief in Bangladesh, dating back to the 1971 Liberation War. New Delhi is well aware that the ISI still operates within Dhaka’s networks, trying to fuel instability in India’s northeast. If Dhaka gets too close to Beijing, there’s always the risk of Islamabad sneaking in as well.

The Message to Beijing and Dhaka: No More Soft Warnings

India’s new posture in Siliguri marks a fundamental shift in its strategic doctrine. Instead of reacting to crises after they unfold, New Delhi is proactively fortifying its key corridors. The military buildup, coupled with hard diplomacy, is a direct message to Dhaka: Play fair with India, or expect stronger pushback. Meanwhile, the message to China is even more explicit: Doklam was your last free pass. Try cutting off Siliguri, and you’ll face the full force of India’s military power.

For too long, the Siliguri Corridor has been talked about as a weakness. But today, India is treating it as a frontline fortress. Whether it's Chinese expansionism, Pakistani interference, or Bangladesh’s wavering loyalty, India is drawing hard lines in the sand.