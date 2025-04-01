Indian Army’s White Tiger Division Proves Air Defence Readiness with OSA-AK Missile Firing Exercise

Gopalpur, Odisha – The Indian Army’s Air Defence warriors from the White Tiger Division have proven their operational readiness and technical expertise during a live missile-firing exercise at the Gopalpur Seawards Firing Ranges. The exercise, which took place on 30 March 2025, involved the firing of the 9K33 Osa-AK missile system, with all direct hits on the Maneuverable Expandable Aerial Targets (MEAT). The event highlighted not only the missile system’s accuracy but also the precision and discipline of the soldiers operating it.

The Osa-AK is a Soviet-designed, low-altitude, short-range surface-to-air missile system that has stood the test of time. Originally developed in the 1960s and fielded by the Soviet Union in 1972, the Osa-AK has remained a crucial asset for many armies around the world, including the Indian Army. This missile system is highly mobile and can quickly respond to threats in a rapidly changing combat environment.

The Osa-AK’s all-in-one vehicle setup, combining the transporter-erector-launcher and radar (TELAR), enables it to detect, track, and engage aerial threats independently. The system’s mobility is another strength, as it is fully amphibious, air transportable, and able to operate in a range of terrain conditions. With a range of around 500 km on the road, it can swiftly relocate to different regions for strategic deployment.

Army Air Defence: Defending the Nation’s Skies Since 1939

The Corps of Army Air Defence (AAD) has a long history that dates back to 1939 when it was established during the British Raj. Over the years, the AAD has adapted to changing threats, from World War II to the ongoing challenges in the modern battlefield. The corps' primary mission remains clear: to protect India’s airspace from threats, especially those below 5,000 feet.

Since its bifurcation in 1994 from the Regiment of Artillery, the AAD has grown in stature and capability. The Army Air Defence College (AADC) has been instrumental in training personnel to ensure that the AAD maintains its high standards in air defence operations. The success of the recent Osa-AK exercise speaks volumes about the effectiveness of this training and the readiness of its forces.

A Global Perspective: Osa-AK in Active Combat Zones

While the Osa-AK remains a mainstay of Indian Army air defence, it is also widely used in other conflict zones. Both Russia and Ukraine have versions of the 9K33 Osa in their inventories. During the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Osa systems have been involved in active combat, with several units reportedly destroyed in recent years. In March 2019, Ukrainian forces claimed to have destroyed an Osa-AKM missile system in Donbas. More recently, the Osa systems have seen action against the Russian invasion, with losses documented on both sides.'

In December 2024, it was revealed that Ukrainian forces had modified their Osa systems to launch air-to-air missiles, an effort to extend the system’s capabilities in the face of dwindling missile stocks. The adaptability of the Osa-AK in combat scenarios, whether against aerial threats or other military systems, underscores its lasting relevance in modern warfare.

The White Tiger Division’s Display of Precision and Readiness

The recent firing exercise in Gopalpur was a clear demonstration of the White Tiger Division’s technical capabilities and readiness. The event marked a high point in the training of India’s air defence personnel, with soldiers hitting all their targets with the Osa-AK missile system. This precision is critical in maintaining the nation’s air defence, especially as threats to India’s skies become more diverse and sophisticated.

The Indian Army’s investment in air defence systems like the Osa-AK, along with the training and operational readiness of its personnel, ensures that the country is well-prepared to face emerging challenges. Whether it’s defending against enemy aircraft or countering missile threats, the AAD’s ability to deliver pinpoint strikes remains a key factor in India’s overall defence strategy.

A Commitment to National Security and Technological Advancement

As global tensions rise and technological advancements in military warfare continue to evolve, the Indian Army remains committed to staying ahead of the curve. Exercises like the one in Gopalpur provide valuable insights into the operational effectiveness of the Army’s air defence units and demonstrate the ongoing commitment to national security.

The Osa-AK, while originally a Soviet-era system, continues to prove itself as a capable tool in modern air defence, and the Indian Army’s Air Defence Corps remains ever vigilant. The successful exercise in Gopalpur not only highlights the technical prowess of the White Tiger Division but also serves as a reminder of the importance of air defence in the protection of India’s sovereignty.

In a time when the security landscape is rapidly shifting, the Army’s ongoing development and adaptation of its air defence capabilities, coupled with the success of live-fire demonstrations like this one, will continue to strengthen the nation’s ability to defend its skies against all threats.