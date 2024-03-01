Advertisement

Vadinar, Gujrat: The Indian Coast Guard is set to increase its coastal monitoring and protection capabilities with the inauguration of a new jetty in Vadinar, located in the Gulf of Kutch, Gujarat. The 175-metre-long and 13-metre-wide jetty will likely be inaugrated by State Defence Minister Ajay Bhatt on Friday.

Director General Rakesh Pal, Indian Coast Guard chief, alongside others, will also be present during the inauguration ceremony. This new infrastructure is positioned at Deendayal Port Authority’s Offshore oil terminal and is likely to enable easy access for Coast Guard operations.

Advertisement

The importance of this jetty lies in its multifaceted utility. It will primarily serve in safeguarding interests including the safety and protection of artificial islands and offshore terminals, ensuring the safety of fishermen, and extending assistance to those in distress at sea. Additionally, it will also likely play a role in preserving and protecting the marine environment, combating marine pollution, and aiding authorities in anti-smuggling operations.

Vadinar, already notable for housing two major refineries operated by Reliance Industries and Essar Oil, will now host this Coast Guard infrastructure. The town also has a salt production unit and is like a gateway to the famous Narara Island, a part of the Marine National Park, located just 7 kilometres away.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the jetty’s proximity to two single-buoy moorings (SBM) of the Kandla Port Trust offshore oil terminal and similar buoys of the Essar refinery further increases its operational endurance. The Coast Guard, as per media report, has planned to use the jetty for berthing pollution control vessels, advanced offshore patrol vessels, fast patrol vessels, and inshore patrol vessels, thereby strengthening its maritime presence in the region.