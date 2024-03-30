×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

Indian Navy Rescues 23 Pakistani Fishermen From Hijacked Iranian Fishing Vessel In Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy rescued at least 23 Pakistani fishermen from Somali pirates during a 12-hour-long operation in the Arabian Sea.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Indian Navy Rescues 23 Pakistani Fishermen From Hijacked Iranian Fishing Vessel In Arabian Sea
Indian Navy Rescues 23 Pakistani Fishermen From Hijacked Iranian Fishing Vessel In Arabian Sea | Image:X
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Indian Navy rescued at least 23 Pakistani fishermen from Somali pirates during a 12-hour-long operation in the Arabian Sea, read an official statement.  

“After more than 12 hrs of intense coercive tactical measures as per the SOPs, the pirates on board the hijacked FV were forced to surrender. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The dramatic rescue unfolded in the early hours of March 29, 2024, when the Indian Navy warship INS Sumedha intercepted the hijacked vessel, FV Al-Kambar, as it was being held captive by pirates. Acting swiftly, INS Sumedha was soon joined by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul to bolster the operation.

Utilising their tactical expertise and strategic coordination, Indian naval forces initiated negotiations with the pirates, compelling them to surrender without bloodshed. The surrender marked a decisive victory for the Indian Navy in combating piracy and ensuring the safety of maritime activities in the region.

Following the successful apprehension of the pirates, Indian Naval specialist teams embarked on the FV Al-Kambar to undertake thorough sanitisation and seaworthiness checks. These meticulous examinations aim to ensure the vessel's safety before escorting it to a secure area, enabling the resumption of normal fishing activities for its crew.

On Friday evening, the Indian Navy responded to a potential piracy attack on an Iranian fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea, and diverted two naval ships to intercept the hijacked vessel. The Indian Navy received input regarding a potential piracy incident onboard the Iranian fishing vessel 'Al Kambar'.

Following this, two Indian Naval ships deployed in Arabian Sea for maritime security operations were diverted to intercept the hijacked fishing vessel. At the time of the incident, the Iranian vessel was approximately 90 Nm south-west of Socotra and was reported to have been boarded by nine armed pirates.

Notably, the Indian Navy has carried out several high-octane operations against piracy attacks lately. Earlier this month, the Indian Navy in a daring operation, intercepted the under-attack pirate ship Ruen, sailing almost 2600 km from the shores of the Indian Coast, and forced the pirate ship to stop through calibrated actions.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

