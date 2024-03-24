Advertisement

Mumbai: In response to the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict and its potential spillover into the maritime domain, the Indian Navy has pivoted its ongoing maritime security operations since mid-December 2023. The Indian Navy celebrated a significant milestone on March 23, marking the completion of 100 days under the banner of 'Op Sankalp'. During this period, the Navy has vigilantly responded to 18 incidents, positioning itself as the 'First Responder' and 'Preferred Security Partner' in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Furthermore, the Indian Navy handed over 35 Somali pirates to the Mumbai Police on Saturday. The pirates were brought aboard INS Kolkata following an operation which freed the hijacked MV Ruen. Notably, the culmination of actions against the hijacking of the Malta-flagged Bulk Carrier MV Ruen on December 14, 2023, exemplifies its commitment to maritime security. In a meticulously planned operation lasting over 40 hours, the INS Kolkata intercepted the Pirate Ship ex-MV Ruen in the Arabian Sea based on intelligence inputs. The vessel was suspected of serving as a Mother Ship for piracy attacks and merchantmen hijackings.

Advertisement

How the Navy undertook a multi-faceted operation

INS Kolkata. | Credit- Indian Navy

INS Kolkata's interception commenced in the early hours of March 15, 2024, after the vessel was observed altering its course towards the Somali Coast. Despite directives to stop for investigation in accordance with international law, the Pirate Ship refused compliance and resorted to hostile actions, including firing upon INS Kolkata. In response, the Indian Navy employed kinetic measures to disable the ship and compel the pirates to surrender.

Advertisement

The operation saw collaborative efforts, with INS Subhadra joining INS Kolkata to neutralize the threat posed by the pirate ship. Furthermore, the Indian Navy's deployment of Marine Commandos (MARCOS) via C17s and aerial surveillance assets, including P8I aircraft and spotter drones, ensured a comprehensive approach to maritime security. Following the surrender of the pirates, rigorous search and sanitization procedures were conducted to render the ship safe for further operations.

The Indian Navy's professionalism extended beyond apprehending the pirates. Upon the request of M/s Navibulgar, the original company of MV Ruen, and its Master, the crew was reinstated aboard the vessel. With the flag of Malta hoisted once again, MV Ruen, under INS Subhadra's escort, proceeded to the port of Salalah (Oman) to resume its voyage safely.

Advertisement

The successful return of INS Kolkata with the apprehended pirates to Mumbai on March 23, 2024, symbolizes the Navy's adherence to international law and commitment to maritime security. The pirates were handed over to local authorities for further legal proceedings in accordance with the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act 2022. Throughout the operation, the Indian Navy exhibited professionalism and upheld the principles of safe seas.

The 100-day report of the navy’s comprehensive operations

Over the past 100 days, Indian naval assets have remained steadfast in their resolve to secure the seas and protect the maritime community from evolving threats. With deployments in key areas such as the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea, and off the East Coast of Somalia, the Indian Navy has effectively addressed non-traditional threats in the maritime domain. The scale of the Navy's efforts is evident from the deployment of over 5000 personnel at sea, totalling over 450 ship days with 21 ships deployed, and 900 hours of flying by maritime surveillance aircraft. These operations have resulted in the saving of over 110 lives, including 45 Indian seafarers, escorting 15 lakh tons of critical commodities, conducting nearly 1000 boarding operations, seizing over 3000 kgs of narcotics, and assuring the presence of over 450 MVs.

In its endeavour to ensure maritime security, the Indian Navy has leveraged collaborative efforts with the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) and coordinated missions with the Indian Air Force and national agencies. This synergy and interoperability among services has enhanced the effectiveness of maritime security operations. The Indian Navy's response under Operation Sankalp has garnered international acclaim for its role in safeguarding India's maritime interests, countering maritime threats, and combating piracy and narcotics trade in the IOR. Upholding the principle of 'Safety of Life at Sea', the Indian Navy remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring secure seas for all seafarers, regardless of nationality.

Advertisement

As regional dynamics evolve, the Navy's proactive stance underscores its readiness to address emerging threats and maintain stability in the maritime domain.