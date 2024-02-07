Advertisement

Gulf of Aden: In a swift and commendable operation, INS Visakhapatnam, deployed for anti-piracy missions in the Gulf of Aden, responded to a distress call from the Marshall Island flagged MV Genco Picardy. The vessel had come under a drone attack at 11:30 PM on January 17, 2024.

Acknowledging the distress call, INS Visakhapatnam intercepted MV Genco Picardy at 12:30 AM on January 18, 2024. With 22 crew members on board, including 9 Indians, the distressed vessel reported no casualties, and the fire was under control. Indian Naval EOD specialists promptly boarded the vessel, inspecting the damaged area and rendering it safe for further transit.

Notably, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar recently emphasized the Indian Navy's aggressive stance against piracy in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Speaking at Lonavla’s INS Shivaji, he highlighted the increased deployment of warships and the significance of the Anti-Piracy Act in bolstering naval efforts.

Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022

Admiral Kumar noted the effectiveness of the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022, in empowering the Indian Navy. He highlighted India's unique position among the few countries with dedicated legislation to counter piracy, ensuring a legal framework for safeguarding maritime trade routes.

Addressing questions on indigenization and self-reliance in defense procurement, Admiral Kumar spoke about ongoing efforts. He mentioned a commitment to making the Indian Navy 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) by 2047, with a focus on developing indigenous platforms.

INS Vikrant and Red Sea monitoring

Providing updates on naval assets, Admiral Kumar mentioned the processing of the third aircraft carrier through the Ministry of Defence and the Defence Procurement Board. He assured that INS Vikrant would achieve full operational clearance by the end of the year. Regarding the Red Sea, he emphasized ongoing monitoring and intervention only when Indian interests are threatened.

INS Visakhapatnam, the lead ship of the Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided-missile destroyers, plays a crucial role in maritime security. The Navy, responding to increasing attacks in strategic maritime zones, announced enhanced surveillance efforts, deploying assets like the P-8I Neptune MPA and SeaGuardian drones.

The backdrop of escalating attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea prompted the Indian Navy to substantially enhance maritime surveillance. Recent incidents, including the hijacking of MV Ruen and drone hits on MV Chem Pluto, led to the deployment of a flotilla of destroyers, showcasing India's commitment to safeguarding international security.

As INS Visakhapatnam continues its vital role in anti-piracy operations, the successful rescue of MV Genco Picardy exemplifies the Indian Navy's commitment to ensuring the safety of maritime trade routes and combating piracy in critical regions.