×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 19:06 IST

INS Tir And Sujata To Participate In 2nd Edition Of 'IMT TRILAT'

Indian naval ships Tir and Sujata will participate in the second edition of a joint maritime trilateral exercise IMT TRILAT .

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
INS Tir And Sujata To Participate In 2nd Edition Of 'IMT TRILAT'
INS Tir And Sujata To Participate In 2nd Edition Of 'IMT TRILAT' | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi:  Indian naval ships Tir and Sujata will participate in the second edition of a joint maritime trilateral exercise -- IMT TRILAT -- among navies of India, Mozambique and Tanzania from March 21-29, officials said on Thursday.

The current edition of the exercise is planned in two phases.

Advertisement

Its first edition was conducted in October 2022, and saw participation of INS Tarkash along with Tanzanian and Mozambique navies, the officials said.

"INS Tir and INS Sujata will participate in the forthcoming second edition of India Mozambique Tanzania (IMT) Tri-Lateral (TRILAT) Exercise, a joint maritime exercise scheduled from March 21-29," a senior official of the Indian Navy said.

Advertisement

As part of the harbour phase scheduled from March 21-24, Indian naval ships Tir and Sujata will engage with the respective navies at ports of Zanzibar in Tanzania and Maputo in Mozambique.

"This phase would begin with a planning conference followed by conduct of joint harbour training activities like damage control, fire fighting, visit board search and seizure procedures, medical lectures, casualty evacuation and diving operations," he said.

Advertisement

The sea phase of the exercise is scheduled from March 24-27 covering practical aspects of countering asymmetric threats, 'visit board search and seizure' procedures, boat handling, manoeuvres and firing exercises. A joint EEZ surveillance is also planned during the sea phase, the official said.

The exercise will conclude with a joint debrief scheduled at Nacala in Mozambique.

Advertisement

"During the harbour stay, Indian naval ships would be open for visitors and partake in sports and cultural exchanges with host navies. Training visits for sea trainees of 106 Integrated Officers Training Course are also planned at the respective ports," the official said. 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 19:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sharath Kamal

India's flag bearer

a few seconds ago
Will move to same-day market settlement before FY24 end: SEBI

T+0 trade settlement

a few seconds ago
ED team reached CM Kejriwal residence

Kejriwal

2 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
Tencent is running out of excuses for gaming woes

Tencent gaming woes

5 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor

Rani Turns 46

11 minutes ago
ISRO to conduct second landing experiment of RLV

ISRO's Landing Experiment

11 minutes ago
Badaun Double Murder Case

Badaun Double Murder Case

12 minutes ago
MS Dhoni with Stephen Fleming

Why Dhoni stepped down?

14 minutes ago
Leh-Laddakh

BRO on Leh-Manali Work

15 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

17 minutes ago
INS Tir And Sujata To Participate In 2nd Edition Of 'IMT TRILAT'

INS Tir And Sujata To Par

17 minutes ago
Election Commission

Electoral bonds

23 minutes ago
Delhi man caught on camera abusing and harassing women

Delhi Man Abuses Women

23 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

India News LIVE

24 minutes ago
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, is ranked third among the top five banks with a market cap of Rs 6.78 lakh crore. SBI's net profit was hit by one time wage and pension provision of Rs 7,100 crore

Electoral bonds data

25 minutes ago
National Equestrian Championship

Equestrian Championship

26 minutes ago
Ae Watan Mere Watan

Ae Watan Mere Watan

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment7 hours ago

  3. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News8 hours ago

  4. 'Brahmanvad se Azadi': Anti-Brahmin Slogans Echo At JNU Campus

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Ask ED To Not Take Coercive Action: Kejriwal Moves Fresh Plea to Court

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo