INS Vikrant to INS Vikramaditya: How Indian Navy's Carriers Have Shaped the Country’s Maritime War Doctrine

New Delhi, India - India’s first homegrown aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, is no ordinary warship—it’s a statement. A floating fortress built with indigenous expertise, it marks a defining moment in India’s maritime history. Commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2, 2022, Vikrant is a beast of engineering, a testament to the country's growing self-reliance in defence, and a powerful tool to safeguard India’s expanding naval interests.

"If the goals are distant, the journeys are long, the ocean and the challenges are endless—then India's answer is Vikrant," PM Modi declared at the commissioning ceremony in Kerala. His words weren’t just about a warship; they symbolized India’s intent to take charge of its security, its seas, and its destiny.

Vikrant: A Warship Like No Other

At 262 meters long and weighing nearly 45,000 tonnes, Vikrant is the biggest warship India has ever built. Designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and constructed at Cochin Shipyard, this carrier is a symbol of India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' push. Unlike previous carriers that India bought from foreign navies, this one is purely indigenous. From its hull to its radar systems, Vikrant is proof that India can build world-class warships on its own terms.

Equipped with a STOBAR (Short Take-Off but Arrested Landing) system, Vikrant is ready to operate fighter jets like the MiG-29K, Kamov-31 helicopters, and the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (Navy). The ship’s power comes from four gas turbines generating 88 megawatts, propelling it to speeds of 28 knots. And while it is a technological marvel, the real story is the people who built it—hundreds of Indian engineers, shipbuilders, and over 100 MSMEs that contributed to this project.

Why Aircraft Carriers Matter

Aircraft carriers aren’t just big ships; they’re floating airbases. They give a navy the ability to launch strikes, defend its fleet, and control vast stretches of ocean. In a world where maritime dominance is key to global influence, carriers act as mobile power projection tools. Vikrant, with its fleet of aircraft, will ensure that the Indian Navy has the reach and firepower to secure its interests across the Indo-Pacific.

This becomes even more crucial in the Indian Ocean, a region where global superpowers are flexing their naval muscles. China has been expanding its presence with new bases and warships, and India needs to counterbalance that. With Vikrant now operational, India joins an elite club of nations—the US, UK, Russia, France, and China—that can design and build aircraft carriers from scratch.

The Legacy of Indian Aircraft Carriers

India has had aircraft carriers before, but none like Vikrant. The journey began with the original INS Vikrant (R11), acquired from the UK in 1961. It was instrumental in the 1971 war, launching airstrikes that devastated Pakistani positions in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). Its Sea Hawks and Alizé aircraft bombed Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, and Mongla, crippling enemy supply lines. After serving for 36 years, the first Vikrant was retired in 1997.

Then came INS Viraat, a former British warship (HMS Hermes) that India acquired in 1986. This aircraft carrier was a veteran of the Falklands War and played a crucial role in Indian operations, including ‘Operation Jupiter’ in Sri Lanka and ‘Operation Vijay’ during the Kargil conflict. It was decommissioned in 2017 after over 30 years of service.

India’s current workhorse, INS Vikramaditya, was originally a Russian carrier (Admiral Gorshkov) before being refurbished and inducted into the Navy in 2013. It remains a formidable asset, but Vikrant represents the next step—a completely indigenous carrier, built from the ground up with Indian expertise.

The Future of India’s Naval Power

Vikrant’s induction is just the beginning. The Navy envisions operating at least three aircraft carriers to maintain a constant presence in key maritime zones. Plans for a second indigenous carrier, IAC-2 (INS Vishal), are already in discussion. This next warship is expected to be bigger, nuclear-powered, and equipped with cutting-edge technology like electromagnetic catapults for fighter jet launches.

For now, Vikrant stands as a beacon of India's naval ambitions. It sends a message to the world: India is no longer just a regional player—it is a force to be reckoned with on the high seas. As the waves crash against Vikrant’s hull, one thing is certain—this is more than a warship. It’s India’s declaration that it is ready to dominate the oceans, on its own terms.