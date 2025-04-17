ISI Eyes Eastern Flank? Pakistan Resumes Top-Level Diplomatic Dialogue with Bangladesh

As the FOC concludes, both nations seem poised to turn the page. But the true test will be translating goodwill into policy, amid India’s cautious watch and regional recalibrations. | Image: AP

New Delhi, India - In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan's Foreign Secretary, Amina Baloch, arrived in Dhaka yesterday to participate in the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) with her Bangladeshi counterpart, Md Jashim Uddin. This meeting marks the first such engagement between the two nations in 15 years, signalling a renewed effort to normalize and strengthen bilateral relations.

The FOC, scheduled for today at the State Guest House Padma, is expected to address a comprehensive range of bilateral issues. Topics on the agenda include trade enhancement, cultural exchanges, regional cooperation, and longstanding matters such as the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis and discussions surrounding the events of 1971.

Diplomatic sources indicate that this consultation is part of a broader initiative to rejuvenate ties that have been historically strained. The last FOC was held in 2010, and since then, various geopolitical factors have influenced the dynamics between the two countries.

Economic and Trade Initiatives

In recent months, Pakistan and Bangladesh have witnessed a notable increase in economic engagement. Direct trade has resumed, with Bangladesh importing 50,000 tonnes of Pakistani rice. Additionally, both nations have agreed to establish a direct shipping line, aiming to facilitate smoother trade routes and reduce transportation costs.

Efforts are also underway to enhance air connectivity. Fly Jinnah, a Pakistani airline, has received approval to operate flights between Dhaka and Karachi, while Air Sial has applied for similar permissions. These developments are anticipated to boost tourism and foster people-to-people connections.

Strategic and Military Engagements

Beyond economic ties, there has been a discernible uptick in military and intelligence cooperation. In January, a delegation from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), led by Major General Shahid Amir Afsar, visited Dhaka. This visit followed a Bangladeshi military delegation's trip to Pakistan, where discussions were held with top military officials, including General Asim Munir.

These exchanges suggest a mutual interest in strengthening defence relations, with potential collaborations in training programs and joint exercises. Analysts note that such developments could have broader implications for regional security dynamics, especially considering the historical context of South Asian geopolitics.

Regional Implications and India's Perspective

The evolving relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh is being closely monitored by neighbouring India. The strategic realignment, particularly in the defence and intelligence sectors, raises concerns about potential shifts in regional power balances.

India has responded by reinforcing its military presence in sensitive areas like the Siliguri Corridor, a crucial link between mainland India and its northeastern states. The deployment of advanced defence systems and increased military drills underscore India's intent to safeguard its strategic interests amidst changing regional alliances.

The upcoming FOC represents a pivotal moment in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations. Both nations appear committed to addressing historical grievances while exploring avenues for cooperation in trade, defence, and cultural exchange. The outcomes of this consultation could set the tone for future engagements and play a significant role in shaping the geopolitical landscape of South Asia.