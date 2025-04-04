Pakistan's LOC Ceasefire Violations and How its IED Sabotage Mission Backfired Leading to BAT Casualties

Poonch, India - What was probably supposed to be a stealth sabotage mission by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) ended in complete disaster. Five operatives of the BAT unit were killed after stepping on landmines while trying to sneak across the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati, Poonch.

As per on-ground intel, the Pakistani side didn’t come for a raid or direct confrontation. They had a patrol party with them, which means this was a cover operation—likely an attempt to plant IEDs on Indian patrol routes. If successful, the move could have posed a major threat to Army convoys and security installations. But the plan went sideways. And fast.

IED Planting Mission Ends in Explosions and Firefights

It all started on April 1, 2025, when a mine blast was reported in the Krishna Ghati sector while a Pakistan Army patrol was moving on their side of the LoC. Shortly after, instead of backing off, they violated the ceasefire and started unprovoked firing at Indian positions. What followed was a brutal and precise response from the Indian Army.

A group of BAT operatives from the 642 Mujahid Battalion of the 02 PoK Brigade attempted to cross over into Indian territory from Mirza AD and Mirza Mor posts—the same locations that have previously been launchpads for infiltration attempts. But as soon as they tried to place their IED boxes, the first landmine went off. Two of them were killed on the spot. Before their teammates could react, the chain reaction set off multiple nearby mines, instantly killing three more.

Pak Army’s Desperate Cover-Up: Ceasefire Violation to Evacuate Bodies

With its BAT unit down, the Pakistan Army fired seven heavy mortar shells at Indian posts—likely in a bid to retrieve their casualties. But it didn’t take long for Indian troops to fire back with pinpoint retaliation, neutralizing firing positions on the other side.

The situation turned so bad for the Pakistan Army that they had to call in military helicopters to evacuate the dead and wounded. Less than 24 hours later, the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire again on April 2, opening fire in the KG sector of Poonch. Indian troops were quick to return fire, forcing Pakistani forces to retreat.

Pattern of Pakistani IED Sabotage: The Tarkundi Connection

This wasn’t a random infiltration. Pakistan has been trying to plant IEDs along LoC patrol routes for months now. The failed attempt in Krishna Ghati mirrors what they pulled in Tarkundi, Rajouri, on February 12, 2025, when their operatives successfully planted IEDs targeting Indian movements.

On January 30, two terrorists were killed in an infiltration bid in Poonch.

On February 4, five terrorists were neutralized in Krishna Ghati.

On February 12, Pakistani operatives successfully planted IEDs in Tarkundi, Rajouri.

The April 1-2 operation was clearly an extension of that same playbook—except this time, they didn’t make it back alive.

Why Pakistan’s ‘IED Warfare’ Is Backfiring

By attempting to plant IEDs under the cover of a patrol party, Pakistan thought it could avoid detection and create new threats for Indian troops. But what they didn’t anticipate was the Indian Army’s landmine placements and real-time surveillance.

Indian army soldiers prepare a light machine gun in their bunker at a forward post along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan border in Poonch. | AP

The result? Five BAT operatives were wiped out before they could even begin their mission. Pakistan’s attempts to escalate the situation at the LoC are failing at every step, with the Indian Army ensuring that every provocation is met with decisive retaliation. If this trend continues, Pakistan might soon run out of men to send on these suicide missions.