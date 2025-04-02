Fresh ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch’s Krishna Ghati sector, Indian Army retaliates

Poonch: Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district today evening. Defense sources confirmed Republic World that after multiple rounds of unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side, the Indian Army responded strongly, forcing the firing from the Pakistan Army to subside.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army issued a statement detailing an incident in the same sector. The statement read: “On 01 Apr 25, a mine blast occurred in Krishna Ghati Sector while the Pakistan Army was patrolling along the LC. This was followed by unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army. Own troops responded effectively. The Indian Army continues to dominate the LC. The situation is under control.”

Yesterday, the Indian Army thwarted an infiltration attempt by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LoC). The attempt, reportedly facilitated by the Pakistan Army, was intercepted by the Indian Anti-Infiltration Grid before the intruders could breach Indian territory.

Sources revealed that multiple landmines exploded as the BAT team members stepped on them, resulting in injuries to 5-6 infiltrators and their fate remains unknown. The infiltration attempt was launched from two Pakistani posts—Mirza AD and Mirza Mor—under the 642 Mujahid Battalion of the 02 PoK Brigade.