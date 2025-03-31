PM Modi Opens India’s First Loiter Munition Test Range, UAV Airstrip, to Reduce Foreign Dependence

Nagpur, India - In a major push to boost India’s combat readiness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd (SDAL) complex, unveiling a series of indigenous weapon systems designed to tackle modern warfare challenges head-on. From long-range loitering munitions to counter-drone missiles and AI-driven mine detection systems, the developments mark a significant leap in India's ability to fight smarter, faster, and with greater precision.

The highlight of the visit was the inauguration of the Loiter Munition Test Range, a sprawling 1,080-acre facility that will serve as a hub for testing and perfecting India's homegrown drone warfare capabilities. The facility includes a dedicated Command and Control Centre, UAV launch areas, endurance testing zones, and secure communication networks, ensuring that the next generation of Indian drones is battle-ready.

Loiter Munitions and Counter-Drone Systems Give India a Tactical Edge

The Indian Army is already looking at integrating Nagastra 3, a vehicle-launched loiter munition with a 100 km range and 3-hour endurance, into its arsenal. Developed under the Make-2 project, this system can carry an 8.5 kg warhead, making it a powerful weapon for deep-strike operations and precision targeting. With loitering munitions becoming a key tool in modern conflicts—from Ukraine to the Middle East—India's move to mass-produce indigenous versions signals a shift towards self-reliant, high-tech warfare.

Just as crucial is Bhargavastra, India’s answer to the increasing threat of rogue drones. This indigenously developed counter-drone system is designed to take out enemy UAVs using guided micro-missiles with swarm engagement capability. With a 6 km detection range and a 2.5 km kill radius, it ensures that India’s military bases, convoys, and critical infrastructure remain protected from aerial threats.

Drone-Based Mine Detection System Puts India at the Forefront of Military Tech

One of the biggest challenges in ground warfare is landmines—silent killers that claim lives long after battles have ended. SDAL has now developed Bhaumastra, a first-of-its-kind drone-based mine detection and disposal system. With over 11 million mines still active worldwide, this technology isn't just a battlefield asset; it could also play a major role in humanitarian demining missions across war-torn regions.

In addition to unveiling these game-changing weapon systems, PM Modi also inaugurated a 1.27 km airstrip built exclusively for testing Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) and High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) drones. With India already working on indigenous MALE UAVs, this facility will accelerate development and reduce reliance on imported drones like the MQ-9B Predator.

SDAL has already submitted a proposal to the Indian Air Force for a domestically built MALE UAV, a move that could dramatically reduce India’s dependence on foreign suppliers for reconnaissance and strike drones.

India’s Combat Readiness Gets a Major Boost

As India faces growing security challenges on multiple fronts—whether it’s China’s assertiveness along the LAC, Pakistan’s proxy warfare, or the evolving threat of drone attacks on sensitive locations—these advancements in drone warfare, precision munitions, and counter-drone systems are game-changers.

By putting Indigenous defence technology at the centre of India’s military modernization, PM Modi is ensuring that the country is not just preparing for the next war—but shaping how wars will be fought.