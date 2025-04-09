Rafale-Ms to Plug the Carrier Gap, Lead Assaults as Indian Navy Overhauls Naval Air Arm to Face China

The deal also strengthens joint operations with the Indian Air Force, which already operates 36 Rafales, enabling cross-service refuelling and logistics synergy. | Image: Dassault Aviation

New Delhi, India - In what is being hailed as a watershed moment in India's naval aviation history, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has cleared the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets for the Indian Navy. Valued at over ₹63,000 crore, this is India’s largest-ever fighter jet deal, inked under a government-to-government agreement with France. The approval marks a strategic push toward strengthening India's blue-water dominance and expeditionary capabilities in the Indo-Pacific.

The order comprises 22 single-seater and 4 twin-seater Rafale M fighters, specially adapted for naval carrier operations. These 4.5-generation combat aircraft will be deployed on INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously-built aircraft carrier, and are expected to significantly bolster its Carrier Battle Group (CBG) strike envelope alongside the MiG-29K fleet on INS Vikramaditya.

Countering China's Carrier Ambitions

India’s Rafale Marine acquisition is not just tactical—it is geostrategic. As China rapidly expands its blue-water navy and develops next-gen aircraft carriers like Fujian, India’s need for a reliable, combat-tested naval fighter becomes mission-critical. With Rafale-M, India ensures that its carrier fleet is not outgunned or outclassed in contested waters such as the Straits of Malacca, the South China Sea, or the Western Indian Ocean.

The Fujian is China's third aircraft carrier, a Type 003 class vessel, and the first indigenously designed carrier capable of catapult-assisted take-offs. | Chinamil

Combined with P-8I maritime surveillance, MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters, and INS Arihant-class SSBNs, the Rafale-M will enhance network-centric operations, creating a credible Carrier Strike Force (CSF) tailored for layered sea denial and power projection.

Rafale Marine: Plugging the Carrier Gap and Reinforcing Indo-Pacific Deterrence

With a tactical combat radius exceeding 1,300 km and advanced sensor fusion, the Rafale M brings in multirole versatility—fleet air defence, anti-ship strikes, ISR, and deep interdiction. Its proven ability to operate from Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) platforms like INS Vikrant ensures seamless deployment. Indian Navy test pilots had previously flown the Rafale M and Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet during exhaustive trials at the Goa Shore-Based Test Facility (SBTF), with the French platform eventually scoring higher on maintenance efficiency and deck-handling compatibility.

Once inducted, these jets will replace the ageing MiG-29K fleet in phased rotations, reducing accident rates and improving fleet availability. Naval planners believe that the Rafale’s integration will bridge a critical airpower gap as the Navy transitions toward a two-carrier operational model, ensuring 24x7 air superiority in the IOR.

IAF's Rafales to Power Navy Refuelling Network

Interestingly, the deal carries dual-service implications. The Indian Air Force, which already operates 36 Rafales from Ambala and Hashimara, is set to benefit from interoperability enhancements, particularly in the form of buddy-buddy aerial refuelling systems. These allow IAF Rafales to refuel other fighters mid-air—a capability expected to be extended to the Navy’s Rafale-Ms for long-range carrier strikes.

The deal is also expected to include ground-based logistical equipment, simulation systems, and software upgrades, with a potential spillover benefit for IAF fleet modernisation, including fleet-wide Mission Computer upgrades and fleet commonality in munitions and targeting pods.

Local Production & Fifth-Gen Naval Fighter On Horizon

While the Rafale-M procurement is foreign, the offset clauses embedded in the contract will lead to local manufacturing of subcomponents, potentially benefiting MSMEs and larger entities aligned with the iDEX and SPV models. This ensures alignment with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat framework, even within imported platforms.

Furthermore, DRDO’s Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF) program—envisioned as the naval variant of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA)—is expected to complement the Rafale-M fleet by the early 2030s. Once inducted, this indigenous fifth-generation jet would phase out the MiG-29Ks entirely, resulting in an all-Rafale and TEDBF carrier fleet.