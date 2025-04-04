Rashtriya Rifles Returns to Jammu as Pakistan-Backed Terrorists Brace for Their Worst Nightmare

Jammu, India - Pakistan exploited the RR’s absence, but now the hunters are back— and terrorists have nowhere to hide. After nearly four years away, the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) is back where it belongs—hunting down terrorists in Jammu. The Indian Army’s specialized counter-insurgency unit, which had been repositioned in Ladakh after the Galwan clash with China, is now redeploying to its old strongholds in Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, and Kathua.

The decision to send RR back was inevitable. Pakistan’s terror factories have been running overtime, pushing infiltrators into Jammu to fill the void left by RR’s absence. Intelligence reports point to a coordinated effort by the ISI to shift terror operations from Kashmir to Jammu, exploiting the region’s difficult terrain and the reduced security presence. But that window is now closing.

72nd Infantry Division Takes Charge in Ladakh, RR Reclaims Its Battlefield

The move became possible with the formal establishment of the 72nd Infantry Division in eastern Ladakh, which has now taken over defensive operations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. With the PLA maintaining an aggressive posture, the Ladakh sector needed a dedicated unit—but shifting RR out of Jammu in 2020 had unintended consequences.

"The ISI assumed Jammu would be an easier front," a senior intelligence officer told Republic. "They were wrong. RR’s return means their terror syndicates are about to take a serious beating."

In RR’s absence, Pakistan-backed terrorists found a new hunting ground. Data shows that since 2021, 40% of security forces’ deaths in Jammu and Kashmir have occurred south of the Pir Panjal range, proving that Islamabad had exploited the situation to refocus its terror agenda on Jammu.

Pakistani Terror Networks Brace for Impact

Pakistan’s playbook remains unchanged—use Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and newly rebranded groups like PAFF (People’s Anti-Fascist Front) to infiltrate, attack, and destabilize India. But these terrorists are no match for RR’s brutal efficiency in counter-insurgency warfare.

The numbers tell the story:

16,000+ terrorists neutralized by RR since 1990.

8,500+ were eliminated in preemptive operations alone.

Hundreds of infiltration attempts are crushed each year.

With its grid-based deployment, deep local intelligence networks, and high-intensity strike capabilities, RR doesn’t just kill terrorists—it dismantles their entire ecosystem.

"RR doesn’t wait for terrorists to strike first. It hunts them down before they can even pick up a gun," the senior officer said. "This is what Pakistan fears the most."

The latest RR operations prove Islamabad’s terror game plan is already falling apart. On March 25, 2025, Five Pakistani terrorists were gunned down in Kathua’s Saniyal and Safiyan forests—three from JeM, and two from LeT-affiliated PAFF. In October 2024, two LeT operatives were eliminated in Sopore, Baramulla, after infiltrating via the Uri sector. Their mission? Attack civilians. RR stopped them cold. Before this, in July 2023, three JeM terrorists ambushed an army convoy in Poonch. They didn’t last the night.

Pakistan’s Propaganda Crumbles as NIA Tightens the Noose

While RR is mopping up terrorists in the forests and mountains, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is tearing apart Pakistan’s logistical networks in Jammu. On April 3, 2025, the NIA raided 12 locations, exposing a well-organized overground worker (OGW) network funded and armed by Pakistan. Officials confirmed that these ISI pawns had been providing safe houses for terrorists, funds and weapons storage and smuggling routes through border districts.

"The ISI is using every trick in the book—drug money, sleeper cells, even social media recruitment," an NIA official said. "But every network we expose brings Pakistan’s terror project closer to collapse."

Pakistan’s entire strategy in Jammu and Kashmir is failing. Its military is in shambles, its economy is in free fall, and its so-called strategic assets—terrorists—are being wiped out faster than they can be trained.

"Pakistan is not waging jihad—it’s running a terror industry," a former Indian intelligence chief said. "Every Pakistani general has one hand on the Quran and the other in a terror fund. That’s how they survive."

As the Indian Army fortifies its hold, and RR gets back to doing what it does best—eliminating enemies before they become a threat, Islamabad has two choices: Watch its terror syndicates get dismantled piece by piece or risk a direct confrontation it cannot afford. Either way, Pakistan is running out of moves.