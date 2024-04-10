Remembering Naik Deepak Nainwal's Brave Stand Against Terrorism in Kulgam Operation

Advertisement

Srinagar: Naik Deepak Nainwal, a valiant son of Kanchula village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, epitomized the spirit of service and sacrifice. Joining the esteemed Indian Army after completing his education, Naik Deepak was recruited into the renowned Mahar Regiment's 1 Mahar, celebrated for its fearless warriors and rich battle honours.

After marrying Ms Jyoti, the couple was blessed with two children, Lavanya and Reyansh, as Naik Deepak continued his service, later deploying with the 1 RR battalion for counter-insurgency operations in J & K. It was during one such operation that tragedy struck.

Kulgam Operation: April 10, 2018

In the heart of the Kulgam district of J & K, on April 10, 2018, Naik Deepak's unit received intelligence regarding terrorists' presence in Khudwani village. Promptly launching an operation alongside the Special Operation Group (SOG) of J & K Police and CRPF, the joint team cordoned off the area, sparking a fierce gun battle that raged for over 12 hours.

#Remembering Naik Deepak Kumar Nainwal - The fighter who fought till his last.

#LestWeForgetIndia🇮🇳 It was #OnThisDay 10 April in 2018 that the #IndianBrave sustained bullet injuries during an anti-terror ops at Kulgam, J&K.



On 10 April 2018, information was received about…

In the midst of the intense firefight, Naik Deepak sustained critical injuries to his spine, leading to his evacuation to Delhi's Army Research and Referral Hospital and later to a military hospital in Pune. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Naik Deepak Nainwal succumbed to his injuries on May 20, 2018, leaving behind a legacy of bravery and commitment to the nation.

Wife Turns Tragedy into Triumph by Joining Indian Army

In the wake of tragedy, Naik Deepak's wife, Smt. Jyoti Nainwal displayed remarkable strength and resolve. Inspired by her husband's sacrifice, she embarked on a journey to carry forward his legacy. On November 20, 2021, her dream came to fruition as she graduated from OTA Chennai as a commissioned officer of the Indian Army, now Lieutenant Jyoti Nainwal.

Credit- Honourpoint

Quoting her mother's inspiring words, Jyoti found the strength to overcome adversity and set an example for her children. Rejecting societal expectations, she embraced the challenge of serving her country, supported by her family and the steadfast encouragement of her husband.

Jyoti's commissioning as an officer not only honours Naik Deepak's memory but also serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for countless others. Her determination and resilience embody the spirit of the armed forces, reminding us of the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families in the defense of our nation.

In the face of tragedy, the Nainwal family's story is one of resilience, courage, and unwavering commitment to duty. Naik Deepak's sacrifice will forever be remembered, while Jyoti's journey from homemaker to army officer stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of human resolve.