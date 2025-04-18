US Jets Bomb Houthi Oil Hub at Ras Isa in Yemen to Cut Off Fuel Supply and Cripple Rebel Revenue Flow

The attack, confirmed by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), marks a tactical shift from targeting weapons systems to dismantling the economic infrastructure sustaining Houthi operations. | Image: US Navy

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — In a bold escalation, American forces struck a major Houthi-controlled oil facility on Yemen’s western coastline Thursday, targeting Ras Isa—a vital energy artery for the rebel group. This marked the first publicly acknowledged strike by the United States in weeks, part of an ongoing but increasingly opaque air campaign aimed at deterring the Iran-backed Houthis from disrupting global maritime trade in the Red Sea.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the strike late Thursday night, stating, “Today, U.S. forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists and deprive them of illegal revenue.” Ras Isa serves as both a crude export point and a smuggling hub, helping finance the Houthi war machine in defiance of UN sanctions and Gulf Coalition warnings.

The military strike, although unaccompanied by visuals or disclosed asset usage, signals a recalibrated strategy—moving from high-profile weapons depots and radar arrays to targeting the rebels’ financial infrastructure. CENTCOM clarified the intention behind the hit: “The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis.”

US Campaign Enters Financial Warfare Phase

This development arrives amid a sharp information blackout surrounding the U.S. bombing campaign that began in mid-March. While initial waves were announced with press briefings and satellite proof, the Pentagon has since gone dark on the number of strikes, their geographical scope, and their direct impact on Houthi capabilities.

Experts now suggest that the opacity is deliberate, part of a psychological operations component that denies the Houthis the propaganda value of acknowledging precise losses. Fox News contributor and former Army officer Pete Hegseth commented last week: “They’re not going to admit the amount of their casualties or how much of their leadership structure has been decimated, but we know.” Hegseth, however, refused to provide independent verification or estimates.

Ras Isa’s significance lies not only in its logistical value but also in its symbolism. Situated north of Hodeidah, the port connects via pipeline to the interior Ma’rib oil basin—an area long contested by Yemeni government forces and Houthi militants. The loss of Ras Isa is expected to hinder the rebels’ ability to finance drone strikes, sea mines, and ballistic missile deployments that have plagued Red Sea routes.

Analysts Warn Of Blowback As Houthis Escalate Drone Use Against Gulf Allies

Meanwhile, Washington’s regional posture has been visibly reinforced. The Pentagon has surged a second carrier strike group into the Arabian Sea, repositioned long-range bombers like B-1Bs and B-52Hs, and activated forward airbases in Qatar and Bahrain. Enhanced Patriot and THAAD systems have also been deployed to key installations amid fears of retaliatory Houthi missile barrages on Saudi or Emirati assets.

Officials remain tight-lipped about the specific platforms involved in Thursday’s Ras Isa strike. But satellite imagery reviewed by private geospatial firms suggests a combination of low-flying drones and cruise missiles were used to disable the port’s offloading valves and auxiliary storage tanks—likely denying the Houthis millions in weekly crude resale earnings.

The strike coincides with a renewed diplomatic push, as U.S. and Iranian negotiators prepare for tentative nuclear talks—revived after a prolonged standoff. Analysts believe Tehran will use the strike as diplomatic fodder, even as it continues to covertly supply the Houthis via Gulf waters.

Rebel Communication Networks Likely Next on Target Grid

Moving forward, CENTCOM sources say the Ras Isa strike will likely not be the last of its kind. With military nodes already degraded and maritime targeting ongoing, the next phase of operations will focus on disrupting the Houthis’ command, control, and financing networks. Unmanned comms hubs, encrypted Iranian routers, and smuggling routes through Hudaydah and Al-Mahwit are all expected to feature prominently in targeting plans.

“The message to the Houthis is simple,” one CENTCOM official stated on background. “Stop the attacks on global trade, or we’ll continue dismantling your ability to wage war—barrel by barrel, byte by byte.”