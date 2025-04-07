U.S. Airstrikes Kill 4 in Yemen’s Capital, Say Houthis

At least four people, including women and children, were killed and more than 20 others injured in U.S. airstrikes on Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, according to the Houthis. The strikes also hit areas near Bani Matar and the rebel-held region of Saada. The U.S., under President Trump’s orders, has been targeting Houthi forces in response to attacks on Red Sea shipping. The Houthis say they are acting in support of Palestinians during the Israel-Gaza conflict. So far, the U.S. has carried out more than 200 strikes since restarting the campaign.