Indian Army Conducts 'Exercise Maru Jwala' in the deserts of Rajasthan | Watch | Image: X

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday conducted 'Exercise Maru Jwala' under the ongoing Tri-Services Exercise Trishul in the deserts of Rajasthan.

The drill was undertaken by the Sudarshan Chakra Corps of the Southern Command.

The Southern Command of the Indian Army shared details about the drill on social media.

In a post on X, it said, “In the Desert Sector, gallant troops of Shahbaaz Division under Sudarshan Chakra Corps, Southern Command, are executing high-intensity integrated manoeuvres in Exercise Maru Jwala as part of Tri-Services…The exercise validates synergy across land, air, sea and digital domains — leveraging niche technologies, unmanned platforms and networked fires."

“Reflecting the Year of Reform and Technology Absorption, the drills underscore Indian Army’s commitment to jointness, atmanirbharta and future-ready combat capability,” the X post added.

The Tri-Services Exercise (TSE-2025) ‘Trishul’ involves cooperated operations among the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

As per a press release, a major focus of the ongoing 'Trishul' exercise is to enhance synergy between all forces and validate multi-domain integrated operations in a large and complex operational environment, involving large scale deployment of Indian Navy warships, Indian Air Force fighter and support aircraft, as well as amphibious operations involving amphibious component of the Indian Army and the Indian Navy.

The exercise also highlights the effective employment of indigenous systems and demonstrates the absorption of the tenets of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'